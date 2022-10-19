Trainwreck disses Hasan, Poki, and Ludwig while bragging about stunning gambling sponsorship profits

He claims he could buy all three of them multiple times over.

Trainwreck might be losing out on gambling sponsorship money following the implementation of Twitch’s new policy prohibiting the streaming of some sites, but he made sure to let people know that he’s already won his fair share.

During an Overwatch 2 play session with other streamers, including Mendo and Poke, Train used his crass-yet-frank delivery to tell his friends, and everyone, exactly how much money he’s made off of gambling sponsorships.

“Here’s what I’ll do, I’ll release what I’ve been paid since the beginning of my contract,” he said. “I’ve been paid $360 million for 16 months of gambling. There you go.”

While the revelation by Train was under the guise of changing the topic away from “hating Poke,” it is difficult to see it as much more than a braggadocious effort by a creator who has continually defended the gambling streams that have made him massive amounts of money.

But he didn’t stop there. Train went on to take a jab at some creators who have criticized him and his sponsored gambling content.

“There you go dumb fucks,” he said. “I could buy Hasan, Poki, and Ludwig altogether and sell them and buy them again, fucking pussies.”

The massive dollar amount that Train is claiming to have earned is certainly a whopping total, if it is indeed true. While the exact amount that Hasan, Poki, and Ludwig have made on Twitch isn’t known, a leak of streamer payouts last year showed that Hasan and Ludwig had payouts of more than $2.81 million and $3.29 million, respectively, from August 2019 to October 2021.

During that same time period, the leak showed that Pokimane was the highest-paid female creator on the platform with around $1.53 million in payouts. Those figures do not include any sponsorships, direct donations, or other means of income that the creators have, like side projects, businesses, or YouTube monetization.