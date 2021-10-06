CriticalRole, xQc, summit1g, and Tfue among the highest earners on Twitch, according to leak

The files are reportedly legitimate, but Twitch is yet to comment on the leak.

Twitch, the No. 1 streaming platform for games and esports reportedly suffered a data breach earlier this morning, revealing the gross earnings that some of the most popular channels on Twitch amassed through August 2019 and October 2021.

The money could refer to subscription, ad revenue, and bits these channels gathered during the period. CriticalRole tops the chart with a direct payout of $9,626,712, followed by xQc with $8,454,427.

A user uploaded a 125GB torrent link containing the data on 4chan and an anonymous source confirmed to Video Games Chronicle that the files are legitimate, including the platform’s source code.

Next on the list is summit1g with $5,847,541 and Tfue with $5,295,582. The list goes on and contains the earnings of other streaming personalities such as NICKMERCS, TimTheTatMan, Asmongold, Tyler1, Gaules, and shroud.

Twitch is aware of the breach and believed the data was obtained as recently as Monday, according to VGC’s source. The Amazon-owned platform, however, is yet to release a statement regarding the leak and its possible consequences. A Twitter user who is digging through the leaked data said that there are also encrypted passwords hidden among the files. This hasn’t been confirmed, but it’s worth changing your password and enabling two-factor authentication just in case.

This leak could bring huge consequences to Twitch’s business and see more streamers switch to other streaming platforms such as YouTube Gaming, which recently poached TimTheTatMan and DrLupo from Twitch.