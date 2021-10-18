How much does Pokimane make on Twitch?

Pokimane is among the most popular female content creators on Twitch, and as such, her payout from the platform was included in the Twitch leaks from earlier this month.

The data breach on Twitch, which included payouts to streamers that spanned from August 2019 to October 2021, showed Pokimane as the highest-paid female content creator on the platform over that time and the 39th highest-paid overall.

Pokimane’s total payout for the 26-month period came out to $1,528,303. That pay only included subscriptions, bit donations, and advertisement revenue. The number does not include direct donations, sponsorship deals, or other sources of income like merchandise.

Following the leak, Pokimane expressed some amount of relief, saying on Twitter that now people couldn’t approach her exclaiming that she made an exorbitant amount more money than she truly earns.

at least people can’t over-exaggerate me “making millions a month off my viewers” anymore 🤪 — pokimane (@pokimanelol) October 6, 2021

While direct donations aren’t among what is included in the leaked payout number, Pokimane has openly put forth effort to mitigate how much people donate to her by capping how much viewers can donate to her to $5, effectively the same as the price of a subscription.

Though Pokimane likely isn’t making a majority of her income from direct donations, one source of her personal income includes a mutli-year deal she signed with Twitch last year. The deal came in the middle of a hotly contested war for influencers between the now-defunct Mixer and Twitch.

An exodus by a couple of Twitch’s most popular streamers, Ninja and Shroud, set up creators like Pokimane for big paydays from Twitch. The terms of Pokimane’s deal with Twitch are not known and they were not included in the numbers exposed from Twitch’s leak.

i capped my donations a year ago since i'm now at a point where sponsors, investments, and exclusive contracts can sustain me.

transparently, subs + stream ads are the lowest part of my income and i want you guys to continue keeping that money in your pocket. TREAT YOURSELVES ☺️ — pokimane (@pokimanelol) October 6, 2021

In a tweet following the leaks, Pokimane also admitted that payouts from Twitch are the “lowest part” of her income, claiming “sponsors, investments, and exclusive contracts” are what “sustain” her.