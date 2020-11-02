Pokimane caps donations at $5 in partnership with Streamlabs

Some have called for the feature to be available to others.

Pokimane fans will no longer be able to donate more than $5 to her.

The popular Twitch streamer revealed last night that she’s limiting the amount of money fans can donate to her and deemed anything more than $5 as “unnecessary.” In partnership with Streamlabs, fans can now donate a minimum of $2 and up to $5 at most.

She encouraged fans who were “more generous” to donate any money to support growing creators, charities, and themselves.

worked with @streamlabs to create a donation cap of $5 for my channel!



Thank you for supporting me to the point where I consider anything more than that unnecessary. To anyone that was more generous- please support growing channels, charities, and treat yourselves.❤️😊 pic.twitter.com/QhrusbDFxD — pokimane (@pokimanelol) November 2, 2020

The announcement was met with support from numerous creators like Jericho, who called for this option to be readily available to other streamers.

I love this! Would be great to have this option for anyone who wants to enable it — TUCKER (@JERICHO) November 2, 2020

Fellow streamer xQc said that although this can be seen as a positive move, the Twitch community could call for other streamers to do the same and it’d be a negative for all those who don’t follow suit.

“Instead of saying ‘oh that’s good,’ you know what they do, they don’t do that, they said holy shit all the other ones [streamers] not doing it, they’re bad,” he said. “We never celebrate somebody doing good, we always shame others for not doing it.”

The streaming community has been asking Streamlabs for this feature for a while. Since streamers can select a minimum donation amount, a maximum donation amount should naturally follow suit. As one user pointed out, this could be implemented to prevent donators from abusing chargebacks of excessively large donations, for example.