Trainwreck is plotting to build a Twitch rival to gamble again—and things are already in motion

Just when people thought gambling streams were dead and buried, Tyler ‘Trainwreck’ Niknam, a long-term advocate for the maligned form of content, has devised a plan to revive it.

It won’t happen on Twitch. That ship sailed after the Amazon-owned platform banned most mainstream chance-based forms of gambling, including dice games, roulette, and slots—the latter of which tickled his fancy.

Instead, he’s flirting with the idea of building his own streaming platform entirely from scratch, and although it’s not set in stone, the wheels are already turning.

Image via NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center/CI Lab and Screengrab via Trainwreck on Twitch

The foundation for his platform idea started forming as soon as a day after Twitch’s gambling ruling but, like a poker hand, Trainwreck kept his cards close to his chest as he brainstormed ideas and threw them into the cauldron.

It finally brewed into something he was willing to share on-stream on Oct. 17.

“As far as what I’m going to do gambling-wise… I have some things in the works. I am possibly creating my own platform. I don’t know. We’ll see,” he said. “That stuff will come in time. We’ll see what the fuck is good.”

Trainwreck ruled out the possibility of moving to another mainstream platform, which at this stage in the streaming wars can only mean YouTube or Facebook.

He didn’t elaborate, but it makes sense if he really is making his own platform.

Since there’s no timeline in place, and there’s a chance it might not happen, Trainwreck vowed to keep “doing his thing” on Twitch, which includes react content, podcasts, set-up reviews, and more.

He’s also dabbled in Overwatch 2 recently, which produced hilarious moments.

Only time will tell whether his streaming platform will come to fruition. If it does, it will be a massive loss to Twitch. Trainwreck is a pretty big draw based on his channel’s viewership numbers. His haters won’t see it that way, though; they’ll probably say good riddance.

But if it means Trainwreck will be able to make the content he wants (read: gambling and slots) it won’t bother him. He isn’t fond of most stars and their fanbases anyway.