Ninja Smiling
Image via Popdog/Loaded
Category:
Streaming

Ninja says he could have been the next Kai Cenat if he ‘didn’t go to Mixer’

Ninja praised Kai Cenat while addressing his shortcomings with Mixer.
Image of Mohid Shahid
Mohid Shahid
|
Published: May 17, 2024 07:12 am

Fortnite sensation Ninja has said he could have attained the same level of fame and success as fellow Twitch streamer Kai Cenat if he hadn’t joined Mixer, the now-defunct streaming platform.

Recommended Videos

During a Fortnite stream on May 16, Ninja reflected on his career trajectory and the success of Kai Cenat. He said the decision to move to Mixer, which shut down in 2020, may have hindered his potential to reach the heights achieved by Kai Cenat, known for his captivating and marathon gaming streams.

Kai Cenat recently captured headlines with his monumental streaming marathon of Elden Ring, which commenced on May 10. Throughout the marathon, Kai mesmerized audiences, reaching a peak viewership of 200,000.

During Ninja’s stream on May 16, he commended Kai’s accomplishments, hailing him as one of the top streamers globally, possibly even the very best. He highlighted Kai’s ability to maintain a major audience, even while sleeping, attributing it to Kai’s persistent effort.

However, Ninja’s praise took a turn that didn’t sit well with some viewers. “Kai’s pulling 30K cause he’s sleeping, dog. He just puts in the work,” Ninja remarked. “He does what I could have done if I stayed home and streamed and didn’t go to Mixer.”

Ninja famously made the transition from Twitch to Mixer in 2019, reportedly earning $30 million from the platform before its closure in 2020.

Viewers of Ninja’s stream quickly began fact-checking his statement. This led to the resurfacing of an old 2019 video on X (formerly known as Twitter) where Ninja congratulated Kai for surpassing his Twitch subscriber record. In the video, Ninja mentioned that “all I had to do for mine was be amazing at Fortnite and play video games,” contrasting his own path to success with Kai’s dedicated content creation approach.

In an X post on May 16, Ninja addressed his comments, clarifying his perspective. “I wanna be clear, I don’t think I ever could or would have put as much thought into the streams Kai does and his marathons,” he wrote. “He’s truly doing it different.”

At the time of writing, Kai hasn’t responded to Ninja’s remarks, but his comments have sparked significant discussion among viewers, with many just disagreeing with Ninja’s original comments. ”Kai does put a lot of work and creative stuff into his head,” one X user wrote. “You would probably done the same if you were willing to do it.” Another user wasn’t nearly as charitable: “Yeah sorry but no. Kai Cenat goes above and beyond and whoever is running his production management is a genius too.” The user went on to praise Ninja’s merits as a streamer, but noted he’s “never shown any of the initiative to do big streams like this” and rejected the idea that the Mixer move was to blame for Ninja not having recent success similar to Kai’s.

Despite the various challenges in the current content creation landscape, Ninja’s streaming career is on the upswing, maintaining his status as one of Twitch’s most-followed streamers. 

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Asmongold slams SeanDaBlack for ‘advocating for genocide’ after bloodthirsty reaction to Destiny’s racial slur
SeanDaBlack speaking to the camera in a YouTube video.
Category: Streaming
Streaming
Asmongold slams SeanDaBlack for ‘advocating for genocide’ after bloodthirsty reaction to Destiny’s racial slur
Josh Challies Josh Challies May 17, 2024
Read Article KaiCenat finally conquers Elden Ring’s Malenia after more than a day, hundreds of deaths
Kai Cenat screaming on his Twitch stream after beating Malenia in Elden Ring
Category: Streaming
Streaming
Elden Ring
Elden Ring
KaiCenat finally conquers Elden Ring’s Malenia after more than a day, hundreds of deaths
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe May 16, 2024
Read Article VALORANT streamer outraged by Riot’s penalty system following ‘disgusting,’ threatening encounter
Viper from VALORANT wearing a mask.
Category: Valorant
Valorant
Streaming
Streaming
VALORANT streamer outraged by Riot’s penalty system following ‘disgusting,’ threatening encounter
Karli Iwamasa Karli Iwamasa May 14, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Asmongold slams SeanDaBlack for ‘advocating for genocide’ after bloodthirsty reaction to Destiny’s racial slur
SeanDaBlack speaking to the camera in a YouTube video.
Category: Streaming
Streaming
Asmongold slams SeanDaBlack for ‘advocating for genocide’ after bloodthirsty reaction to Destiny’s racial slur
Josh Challies Josh Challies May 17, 2024
Read Article KaiCenat finally conquers Elden Ring’s Malenia after more than a day, hundreds of deaths
Kai Cenat screaming on his Twitch stream after beating Malenia in Elden Ring
Category: Streaming
Streaming
Elden Ring
Elden Ring
KaiCenat finally conquers Elden Ring’s Malenia after more than a day, hundreds of deaths
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe May 16, 2024
Read Article VALORANT streamer outraged by Riot’s penalty system following ‘disgusting,’ threatening encounter
Viper from VALORANT wearing a mask.
Category: Valorant
Valorant
Streaming
Streaming
VALORANT streamer outraged by Riot’s penalty system following ‘disgusting,’ threatening encounter
Karli Iwamasa Karli Iwamasa May 14, 2024
Author
Mohid Shahid
Meet Mohid, the virtual gunslinger of the freelance world, slinging words for Dot Esports with the precision of a quick-scoping sniper. His heart beats to the rhythm of FPS shooters like Call of Duty and Battlefield, but his gaming prowess extends across countless other realms. When he's not dominating the digital battlefield, he's crafting guides and breaking the latest news across all gaming genres. But beware, especially if you dare to venture into the punishing world of soulslikes RPG, where Mohid's middle name might as well be "Torture" - he thrives on the challenge like a true gaming gladiator.