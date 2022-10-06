‘Nothing’s going to change’: Trainwreck has new perspective on Twitch gambling ban

Twitch last month announced that it is banning some gambling content. And while the move initially appeared to be a strong stand, Trainwreck today noted that Twitch’s efforts aren’t as meaningful as everyone originally thought.

Trainwreck is one of the most prominent creators known for doing gambling streams. Following the announcement in September, he had a lot of harsh words for the platform, calling it “hypocritical” and “disingenuous.”

He went on to add that following the ban, which goes into effect later this month, he will still find a way to do gambling content even if it hurts his bottom line.

But as he’s done more research into what exactly is banned and what will be allowed, Train noticed that he will still largely be able to do a lot of the same things he was doing before.

“I was looking at these sites,” he said. “They use the same providers. The same providers that H3H3 and all these other ones attacked, they use the same ones. They have Pragmatic. They have all of them. So not much is going to change. You know, I was sitting here tripping and shit, but nothing’s going to change.”

Twitch has not yet released the details of its new gambling policy, but its initial announcement made it clear that the platform isn’t completely banning the content. It is only prohibiting creators from streaming content that doesn’t provide “sufficient consumer protection.”

This ban will include sites that have popularly sponsored streams for creators like Train, xQc, and Adin Ross. Among those sites listed by Twitch are Stake, Rollbit, and Duelbits.

But there are other websites that are run using the same gambling content providers that likely won’t be banned unless Twitch changes its stance again.