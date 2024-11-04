More subreddits join Asmongold ban-wagon as his entire community continues to be allegedly blacklisted

Not even a week after his last big controversy, Asmongold is back in the limelight, now waging war against various subreddits that have allegedly blacklisted his entire community. According to the streamer and some of his viewers, just being a member of the Asmongold subreddit would auto-ban you from others.

The first subreddit which allegedly blacklisted Asmongold and his followers was the Dragon Age community. As per a viewer who commented on Asmongold’s Oct. 31 stream, being a member of the streamer’s subreddit would immediately ban you from the Dragon Age sub after just one post. During the stream, he tested these claims, leading to his automatic and permanent removal from the subreddit after he made a post titled: “I’m really excited for Dragon Age: The Veilguard.”

The controversial creator further commented on the matter on X, saying under a Dexerto tweet that “the moderators over there believe my subreddit has an ‘inferior culture,'” jokingly playing into his previous claims that Palestinians are of an inferior culture (claims that promptly got him banned from Twitch for two weeks). “Disgusting the level of racism you can get away with on reddit nowadays,” he added. Some other Reddit communities didn’t take these comments of his lightly, and now the notorious Gaming Circlejerk subreddit has also added Asmongold to its auto-ban list. Simply being a member of the creator’s own sub would instantly net you a permaban if you were to post or comment on the Gaming Circlejerk subreddit at any point, which, according to the sub’s moderators, has been a fact for months.

Asmongold continues to attract attention and controversy just days after he was allowed back on Twitch following his ban from the streaming platform for offensive comments made regarding Palestine and its people and culture. The fact that his entire community has now been blacklisted alongside him is quite the sight, with more subs likely to follow up with this decision.

