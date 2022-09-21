In wake of Twitch’s recent ban on gambling sponsor content, notorious gambling streamer Trainwreck criticized Twitch’s decision. The popular streamer deemed Twitch’s policy update performative and hypocritical, citing the website’s partnership with sports betting website DraftKings.

After months of intense ethical debate over the accessibility of gambling content on Twitch, the video hosting platform finally addressed the issue.

In a sweeping move, Twitch prohibited specified forms of gambling from Oct. 18.

While banning slots, roulettes, dice games, and websites that host these games both in and outside of the U.S. were all hit, Twitch notably remarked sports betting, fantasy sports, and poker would still be allowed.

While featured on Destiny’s YouTube broadcast, Trainwreck let loose and described why he believes Twitch’s decision to ban gambling is hypocritical. The streamer stated Twitch inconsistently applied its new policy to only cover forms of gambling that did not directly benefit the platform, citing Twitch’s sponsorship with a large sports betting website.

“If you’re going to sit here and virtue-signal and do all this grandstanding bullshit, at least be consistent,” Trainwreck called on the platform, “do not give me this bullshit that Twitch is giving me when they release this tweet. They’re leaving in sports betting because of a fucking 13 billion dollar contract they have.”

Trainwreck referenced DraftKings partnership with Twitch’s parent company, Amazon, which allows the streaming website to broadcast Thursday Night Football live.

The massive 11-year contract is evaluated at over $13 billion and drew thousands of live viewers on Twitch for the first game of the season. Trainwreck viewed the special treatment of sports as unfair, especially considering Twitch may have an interest in preserving this form of betting.

“That is so fucking disingenuous. Ban yourselves. Ban yourselves. Prohibit yourselves you fuck faces. Have some consistency,” he said.

“Have some fucking shame, you cowards. It is so shameless to me.”

While many creators rejoiced at Twitch’s decision to ban gambling content, Trainwreck holds that the recent ban does not come out of a place of care for the platform.