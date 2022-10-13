Trainwreck takes swipe at TwitchCon attendees after event worker’s viral comments

Tyler “Trainwreck” Niknam caught wind of the viral video showing a TwitchCon San Diego event worker slamming attendees for being “verbally abusive” and having “terrible social skills.”

The polarizing star wasn’t surprised by the things the event worker said. He shared his two cents worth on the situation and took a swipe at the attendees, including streamers. “The entire event is a circle jerk of insecure corrupt losers trying to relive high school [the way] they think it should’ve went,” he said.

The Twitch star continued: “The ‘good guys’ of Twitch are mostly selfish, greedy assholes behind closed doors… it shows from their vocal minority part of their communities.”

the entire event is a circle jerk of insecure corrupt losers trying to relive high school how they think it should’ve went, the “good guys” of twitch are mostly selfish greedy assholes behind close doors and it shows from their vocal minority part of their communities — Trainwreck (@Trainwreckstv) October 12, 2022

More than 7,000 people liked the tweet, suggesting a portion of his fanbase feels the same way. However, not everyone agreed with his claims.

“Someone sounds a little salty still that they went after your betting streams,” wrote one user, referring to the group of streamers who campaigned for gambling to be banned on Twitch, which was successful.

“Cry more, wrote another,” after Trainwreck’s comments.

Screengrab via Trainwreck on Twitch

It follows on from recent comments he’s made about mainstream Twitch stars and their culture after they campaigned to ban gambling on the Amazon-owned platform, which was successful—much to his dismay.

The 31-year-old streamer even called out Imane “Pokimane” Anys for being what he described as “one of the most corrupt figures on Twitch.”

But even though he’s become an outsider, Trainwreck is thriving.

According to TwitchTracker, he averaged more than 30,000 viewers in 2022, with a peak of 70,000. He’s also gained almost 500,000 followers this year, bringing his total to 2.1 million.

Based on his claim and channel’s trajectory, he probably wouldn’t have it any other way.