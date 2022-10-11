Convention center event worker bemoans TwitchCon: ‘They’re moving out, thank god’

"They were terrible because ... they don't have any social skills."

TwitchCon came and went through the San Diego Convention Center this past weekend, and for the venue’s staff, it doesn’t seem like the attendees will be missed.

Speaking with an event worker during an IRL stream while walking around the venue, Jaystreazy got some perspective on what it was like to deal with some of the event’s more unruly fans.

Jaystreazy talked to a woman standing outside the convention center named Christine Paul, who is a guest service rep for the venue, according to LinkedIn. Paul expressed that she was glad the event was over.

“The people that come to this thing so verbally abused us,” she said. “They were terrible because I just think they don’t have any social skills, so when you tell them ‘I’m sorry you can’t go up the down escalator,’ they’re like ‘well, why not?’”

Seeing the clip that has now gone viral, popular YouTuber Ludwig, who was also in attendance, said that calling TwitchCon attendees “socially inept” is “not too wrong when you’re talking about stream viewers, all things considered.”

“It’s like this entitled thing going on, you know,” Paul said. “We were not having a good time.”

Dealing with inappropriate behavior in public isn’t something that Twitch streamers are foreign to. During the convention, there were numerous incidents of bad behavior, including one in which the platform’s most popular streamer xQc described being sexually assaulted.

Meanwhile, Amouranth detailed problems involving a perceived stalker, and HasanAbi lost his temper after a fan asked him a question that he wasn’t too fond of.