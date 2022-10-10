xQc shares terrifying sexual assault story from TwitchCon club party

During xQc’s first stream following TwitchCon San Diego, the star shocked viewers after sharing a story of an “unhinged” woman touching him inappropriately while at a club with fellow Twitch streamers Hasan and Valkyrae, among others.

The Twitch star told fans that, after the first day of TwitchCon San Diego on Oct. 7, he and multiple other streamers were at a nearby club partying and drinking alcohol when a woman started getting more touchy with the Twitch star than he was comfortable with.

According to xQc, he verbally stated he was “taken,” but that didn’t stop the woman.

“This girl is like, unhinged. She’s like in front of me, I don’t think anybody even knows her there. And she’s like all over me and I’m talking to her, ok, and I go to her ear and I’m like ‘I’m taken, I’m taken,’ and then, she starts like laughing and shit,” xQc said.

“And then, she’s being just, too touchy and all over me. And at that point, I’m just getting fucking annoyed, ok. And I tell her again, like, “yo, I’m taken, like back off yo’.”

Even after numerous attempts to tell the woman he was “taken,” and ask her to stop touching him, the woman continued to try and make advances on him, according to xQc.

“And then, five minutes later, ok, five minutes later I’m just chilling there again and I’m looking around and she puts like both fucking hands on my legs and goes all the way up and then she fucking grabs my dick man,” xQc continued, at this point appearing to become agitated while retelling the story.

Following this, xQc says he jumped out of the booth he was sitting in and ran to the bathroom, and when he looked behind himself, he saw the woman “chasing” him. Luckily, xQc ran into fellow streamer Ludwig and was able to get him to stop her from following the 26-year-old into the bathroom. Shortly after this, xQc says he left the club and went back to his Airbnb but was still incredibly angry over the entire ordeal.

Although the Twitch star didn’t explicitly state it, many fans from his Twitch chat and the /r/Livestreamfail were quick to label the horrifying event as sexual assault.