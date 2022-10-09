Hasan lost for words after fan’s ‘insane’ request at TwitchCon San Diego

Twitch star Hasan “HasanAbi” Piker has had some interesting encounters with people at TwitchCon San Diego, including a few where they seemingly tried to rile him up on purpose.

But just when he thought he’d seen it all, a fan approached him with a harmless and somewhat wholesome request. It might have been the strangest one he’d ever heard.

They asked him to sign their birth certificate.

Screengrab via Hasan on Twitch

“Look at my birthday! This is my Bolivian birth certificate,” said the fan as they walked side by side with Hasan. “Why do you have your Bolivian birth certificate?” replied Hasan. Then, when the fan discretely told him why, the Turkish-American streamer added: “You brought your Bolivian birth certificate here for me to sign?”

“Yes!” said the fan enthusiastically.

“That’s insane!” replied Hasan. He confirmed it was real but refused to show it on camera for the sake of the fan’s privacy.

“That’s a real Bolivian birth certificate,” he added. ”[That fan] was born on 8/21, and he wanted me to sign it. So he wanted me to sign it. I’ve never seen that!”

For context, 8/21 is a meme within Hasan’s community that refers to the day he made controversial comments about U.S. Representative Dan Crenshaw and the 9/11 terrorist attacks. It was an act that sparked outrage on social media and wound up being covered on Fox News and other outlets. Twitch banned him for a week because of it, even though he brushed it off as “satire.”

So, it turns out there was a method to the fan’s madness after all. Their birthdate tied into the meme perfectly.

Hasan obliged with their request and ended up signing it.