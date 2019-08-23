HasanAbi banned from Twitch after saying “America deserved 9/11”

After inciting controversy by claiming America “deserved” 9/11, streamer and host of The Young Turks Network Hasan “HasanAbi” Piker’s Twitch channel was suspended today.

HasanAbi’s Twitch channel is unavailable, likely due to his criticism of the United States’ hypocritical foreign policy in maintaining Saudi Arabia as an ally.

The streamer’s contentious rant was in reaction to Rep. Dan Crenshaw of Texas appearing on Joe Rogan’s podcast where he defended America’s practice of maintaining military bases in over 100 countries.

“This is so insane. America deserved 9/11, dude,” the streamer said. “Like we totally brought it upon ourselves dude… Look at the way that this dipshit is running his fucking mouth, justifying genocide right now.”

HasanAbi admitted he used a poor choice of words, but defended his criticism that the American government supported terrorism before and after 9/11.

Crenshaw responded to the streamer’s comments in an interview with Fox News.

“That is the definition of a leftist getting triggered,” Crenshaw said. “He doesn’t understand history, he doesn’t understand foreign policy, so he can’t actually make an argument to connect those two things.”

Crenshaw continued to explain that HasanAbi’s comments reflect a deep anti-Americanism that’s inherent in left-wing politics. He also criticized YouTube for giving the “highly radical” Young Turks a platform to discuss such controversial topics.

At time of writing, no information on how long HasanAbi’s Twitch ban will be has been revealed.

Update Aug. 23 1pm CT: HasanAbi received a seven-day Twitch ban, according to his Discord.