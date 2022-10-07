‘What’s wrong with you’: Hasan goes off on fan at TwitchCon for asking about controversial comedian

TwitchCon San Diego has begun and viewers are already getting to see their favorite streamers interact with fans and fellow broadcasters at the venue. And popular political streamer Hasan has wasted no time creating a memorable experience for his viewers after getting into an altercation with an overzealous fan while live on Twitch.

Less than an hour into Hasan’s Twitch broadcast on Oct. 7, while exploring the TwitchCon venue and interacting with fans, the Twitch streamer encountered a viewer whose question for the star didn’t go quite as they had probably planned.

Moments after taking a picture with a fan, Hasan was asked if he’s ever going to “accept Sam Hyde’s fight offer,” and the 31-year-old didn’t mince words in his response.

“Dude, no, why are you fucking talking to me about some dumbass fucking weirdo nazi. What’s wrong with you, what’s wrong, explain yourself,” Hasan said. “You got some weird, fucking deadbeat, loser comedian who has completely fucking lost all of its importance on the world by fucking himself over by giving Andrew Anglin $5,000 in his fucking nazi defense fund and you’re gonna come to me and be like ‘its so funny.'”

After thoroughly explaining his issues with Sam Hyde, Hasan also asks the fan if they think the situation is “funny,” and they respond by saying they “would like to see a fight” between the Twitch star and infamous comedian Sam Hyde. Hyde, who formerly had a program on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim programming block, has repeatedly courted controversy over the last several years by vocally and monetarily supporting right-wing politicians and platforms, including a neo-nazi website.

“I don’t wanna be around these fucking losers and you should probably conduct yourself a little bit better,” Hasan said while pointing at the overzealous fan moments before walking away.

Hyde has been quite adamant in the last few months about getting into the ring with the Twitch streamer, but if this clip is any evidence, it doesn’t seem like Hasan is interested in fighting the comedian who he says is a “nazi.”