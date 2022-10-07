It's a huge blow to fans who were hoping to meet her.

Twitch superstar Imane “Pokimane” Anys was supposed to be one of the headline streamers at TwitchCon San Diego 2022. Her meet and greet with fans was scheduled and everything.

But, the Moroccan-Canadian streamer has been dealing with personal issues as of late, and unfortunately for her fans, she won’t be attending the convention.

“Unfortunately, I can’t make it to TwitchCon,” she tweeted on Oct. 6. “I’ve been sick this week and don’t feel better yet. Please check out the OfflineTV and Ebiko booths! I’ll have lots of stickers there, and I hope to see and meet everyone at the next TwitchCon!”

It’s unclear whether the same issue, which revolves around tinnitus in her right ear caused by a jaw alignment issue, is the one that has debilitated her to the point of not being able to attend. But, considering she said it was making her life a “living hell,” there’s a good chance it might be. After all, having to smile and interact with people all day wouldn’t be doing it any favors.

Naturally, many people are saddened and disappointed with the news, including Twitch streamers like AriaSaki, Karl Jacobs, QuarterJade, Rich Campbell, Sapnap, YourRAGE, and more.

But of course, they all know it’s completely understandable given her state, and they wished her well—everyone just wants Pokimane to rest and get better.

Pokimane attended TwitchCon Amsterdam during her hiatus in July, so European fans already had a chance to meet her. American fans will need to wait another year for the opportunity to arise again.

Of course, many other streamers will still be at TwitchCon San Diego this year, including some of the biggest stars on the platform, like Amouranth, Hasan, KaiCenat, NICKMERCS, and xQc.

So, there’s still a lot to see and do—even for the most dedicated Pokimane fans.