TwitchCon San Diego 2022 is around the corner. The schedule and streamers who will be attending are locked and loaded, and so are the much-anticipated meet and greets with them.
It’s the perfect chance for fans to say hello to their favorite streamers at the various meet and greet booths on site, and even snap a photo with them to show off to their friends on social media.
Here’s a list of when each meet and greet session takes place, and what streamers will be attending them. Line-ups begin 30 minutes before the times mentioned below and operate on a first come, first serve basis.
Friday, Oct. 7
Four meet and greet sessions are scheduled to take place on Friday, Oct. 7 at the following times:
9:30am – 11:30am
- aimsey
- bnans
- GeorgeNotFound
- karljacobs
- loltyler1
- pokimane
- RanbooLive
- Sapnap
- Seapeekay
- Smajor
- xQc
12:00pm – 1:30pm
- AnneMunition
- bbjess
- boxbox
- cuptoast
- cyr
- kyootbot
- lilsimsie
- NarcolepticNugget
- ShahZaM
- TheStockGuy
2:00pm – 3:30pm
- Bigpuffer
- BobbyPoffGaming
- BoomerNA
- BruceGreene
- EsfandTV
- GsxrClyde
- kkatamina
- LuluLuvely
- LVNDMARK
- Michaelmcchill
- Sneegsnag
4:00pm – 5:30pm
- 5up
- Brittt
- ConnorEatsPants
- hannahxxrose
- Hiko
- IslandGrown
- jakenbakeLIVE
- peterpark
- Shotz
- TapL
- Techniq
Saturday, Oct. 8
Four meet and greet sessions are scheduled to take place on Saturday, Oct. 8 at the following times:
9:30am – 11:30am
- KaiCenat
- Klean
- Kruzadar
- Nadia
- nl_Kripp
- Pestily
- PointCrow
- Replays
- Tectone
- TheSushiDragon
11:30am – 1:30pm
- AustinShow
- HasanAbi
- iiTzTimmy
- NickEh30
- NICKMERCS
- Nihachu
- Philza
- Symfuhny
- SypherPK
- tarik
- Tfue
- Willneff
2:00pm – 3:30pm
- AriaSaki
- Baddie
- BigBossBoze
- Clix
- CodeMiko
- Criken
- HealthyGamer_GG
- Ninjayla
- sashagrey
- StableRonaldo
4:00pm – 5:30pm
- Annoying
- B0aty
- BigEx
- DrGluon
- Natsumiii
- Silky
- supcaitlin
- TeePee
- TinaKitten
- zaayonyt
- Zemie
Sunday, Oct. 9
Finally, another four meet and greet sessions are scheduled to take place on Sunday, Oct. 9 at the following times:
9:30am – 11:30am
- awesamdude
- cheebs
- DiazBiffle
- ethos
- JackManifoldTV
- JimmyHere
- LuckyChamu
- Purpled
- Repullze
- Seum
- Snifferish
- Wallibear
12:00pm – 1:30pm
- BiqtchPuddin
- Blaustoise
- Day9tv
- DEERE
- EmmaLangevin
- Eret
- gsmVoiD
- NiceWigg
- triciaisabirdy
- Yvonnie
2:00pm – 3:30pm
- Acie
- Amouranth
- caitibugzz
- DansGaming
- Ekuegan
- MsAshRocks
- piso4
- Scarra
- Shiphtur
- xChocoBars
- xoAeriel
4:00pm – 5:30pm
- APlatypuss
- bloodyfaster
- HusKerrs
- JesseCox
- LobosJr
- MacieJay
- Masayoshi
- Nikatine
- QuarterJade
- SONII
- trihex
That just about sums up when every Twitch streamer meet and greet is happening at TwitchCon San Diego. The schedule is subject to change, but at this stage, is set to go ahead according to plan.
Streamer meet and greets are one of the main reasons people from all four corners of the globe flock to events like TwitchCon and there are many to choose from this time.