The official schedule has not yet been released.

Twitch announced today that its annual convention, TwitchCon, will return in 2022 after being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As was supposed to be the case in 2020, there will be two separate conventions, one in Europe and one in the U.S. The European event will be in Amsterdam, while the U.S. convention will be held in San Diego.

While Twitch has not yet released an official schedule for either convention, the platform said TwitchCon Amsterdam will happen in July 2022. TwitchCon San Diego will be a couple of months later in October.

In a statement released today, Twitch added that the events’ organization may need to be changed depending on numerous things, like public health and safety.

“These are still uncertain times and our plans will remain flexible as needed,” Twitch said. “Our top priority while planning TwitchCon is safety, and we will closely follow local health guidelines and recommendations.”

This article will be updated as more information about the TwitchCon schedule is released. To get regular updates on the events, you can follow the official TwitchCon account on Twitter.