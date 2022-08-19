Twitch provides full schedule of events for TwitchCon San Diego 2022

Twitch has revealed the full schedule of panels, events, and more to take place during this year’s TwitchCon event in San Diego.

The event opens at 11am CT on Oct. 7 with Artist Alley kicking things off. This is an open marketplace “where creators who illustrate, sculpt, sew, and more can showcase their crafts and designs” and fans can meet artists, buy fan art, or commission custom pieces.

What’s going down? When’s it all happening? Is this real life?



The #TwitchCon San Diego schedule is live.



Check it out: https://t.co/XaZ6qvGJ7E pic.twitter.com/ULnX4IB099 — TwitchCon (@TwitchCon) August 19, 2022

The keynote speech, usually delivered by Twitch CEO Emmett Shear, will take place at 5pm CT in the Glitch Theater. This is when the company usually reveals statistics from the year and gives updates on upcoming features.

TwitchCon also includes several esports events this year, including many run by Twitch Rivals. There’s a Minecraft MOBA event, a Fortnite No-Build event, and even the Balloon World Cup Regional Championships. That’s a sport where people try to keep a balloon suspended in air. Seriously.

The full schedule can be viewed online and sorted by programs, which rooms they will take place in, and for each day of the weekend-long event.

TwitchCon San Diego runs from Oct. 7 to 9 at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California.