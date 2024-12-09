Forgot password
QTCinderella and Tina Kitten hosting the 2024 Streamer Awards.
Screenshot via QTCinderella on Twitch
Category:
Streaming

All 2024 Streamer Awards winners

Did your favorite streamer win on any category?
Image of Nádia Linhares
Nádia Linhares
|

Published: Dec 9, 2024 03:12 pm

The 2024 Streamer Awards celebrated and honored the diverse cast of streamers who go live daily, play games on stream, survive marathons, and more. Some of the biggest streamers were winners, and names like IShowSpeed and Kai Cenat took home more than one trophy.

All 2024 Streamer Awards nominees and winners

The 2024 Streamer Awards stage.
Screenshot via QTCinderella on Twitch

There are 29 categories in the 2024 Streamer Awards that range from streaming genres to breakout streamers, and even the stream game of the year. The public chose not only the nominations and winners, but also the categories through voting.

Streamers could only be nominated to a maximum of two categories and consequently win a max of two trophies, which was the case for IShowSpeed and Kai Cenat. You can watch a recording of the award on QTCinderella’s Twitch, as she is the creator and host of the event.

Here are all the nominees and winners of all 2024 Streamer Awards categories:

CategoryNomineesWinner
Streamer of the Year– Emiru
– Kai Cenat
– Ishowspeed
– Caedrel
– Piratesoftware		IShowSpeed
Gamer of the Year– Tenz
– Jynxzi
– Kaicenat
– Caseoh_
– Clix		CaseOh
The Sapphire Award– ExtraEmily
– Valkyrae
– Cinna
– MissMikkaa
– Ironmouse
Cinna
Stream Game of the Year– Elden Ring
– Black Myth: Wukong
– Tekken 8
– Chained Together		Chained Together
Best Just Chatting Streamer– Kai Cenat
– JasonTheWeen
– HasanAbi
– Emiru
– Nmplol		Kai Cenat
Best Variety Streamer– Elajjaz
– RDCGaming
– Agent 00
– Joe bartolozzi
– CaseOh		RCDGAming
Best Breakout Streamer– TheSketchReal
– JakeWebber69
– Cinna
– Rayasianboy
– JasonTheWeen		JasonTheWeen
Best International StreamerAmineMaTue
fps_shaka
IShowSpeed
Papaplatte
Ibai		IShowSpeed
Best VTuber– Zentreya
– Ironmouse
– Dokibird
– Vedal987		Ironmouse
Best Marathon Stream– Mafiathon 2 (Kai Cenat)
– Ironmouses Subathon 2024 (Ironmouse)
– FaZe Clan Subathon (FaZe Clan)
– Spinning Box Stream (DeadBlossomJesse)		Mafiathon 2 (Kai Cenat)
Best Streamed Event– Creator League Basketball @ DreamCon (RDCGaming)
– Cyclethon 3 (CDawgVA)
– Streamer Games (Ludwig)
– Road Trip to TwitchCon (Nmplol, FanFan, ExtraEmily)		Streamer Games (Ludwig)
Best Streamed Collab– Kai Cenat x Kevin Hart x Druski
– Agent100 x Cinna
– Adin Ross x Donald Trump
– ConnorEatsPants x George Santos		Kai Cenat x Kevin Hart x Druski
Get Off Your A** Award (Best IRL Streamer)– StableRonaldo
– IShowSpeed
– ExtraEmily
– Lacy		IShowSpeed
League of Their Own– detune
– Pirate Software
– RDCGaming
– PerriKaryal		Pirate Software
Best Content Organization– VShojo
– OTK (One True King)
– AMP (Any Means Possible)
– FaZe Clan		FaZe Clan
Rising Star Award– YoungDabo
– Arky
– MisterArther
– ParkenHarbor		MisterArther
Best FPS Streamer– Shroud
– Foolish Gamers
– Jynxzi
– TenZ		Jynxzi
Best Roleplay Streamer– Fanum
– Chatterbox
– JuanSGuarnizo
– EsfandTV		EsfandTV
Best Fortnite Streamer– Clix
– MrSavage
– HappyHappyGal
– Peterbot		Clix
Best Sports Streamer– TheSketchReal
– AngryGinge13
– Flight23White
– EsfandTV		TheSketchReal
Best Fighting Game Streamer– LilyPichu
– Etoiles
– Sajam
– Punkdagod		Sajam
Best Battle Royale Streamer– iiTzTimmy
– Swagg
– HisWattson
– NiceWigg		NiceWigg
Best Speedrun Streamer– Wirtual
– GreenSuigi
– Squeex
– LiAggy
Squeex
Best MOBA Streamer– Arteezy
– Caedrel
– LolTyler1
– SingSing		Caedrel
Best Strategy Game Streamer– Grubby
– Anna Cramling
– NorthernLion
– BoxBox		Anna Cramling
Hidden Gem– Cartoon Therapy
– NicoleBelfonte
– Saucekill
– ChompTV		Cartoon Therapy
Best Creative Arts Streamer– Plaqueboymax
– PizzaPrincessG
– ipaintbirbs
– OniGiri		Plaqueboymax
Streamer’s Choice AwardN/ANmplol
Legacy AwardN/AShroud
related content
Author
Image of Nádia Linhares
Nádia Linhares
Nádia is a Brazilian freelance writer who works for Dot since 2020. She has covered everything from Pokémon to FIFA. Video games are an essential part of her life, especially indie games and RPGs. You can catch her playing Overwatch in her spare time, but she writes better than she aims.