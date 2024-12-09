All 2024 Streamer Awards winners

The 2024 Streamer Awards celebrated and honored the diverse cast of streamers who go live daily, play games on stream, survive marathons, and more. Some of the biggest streamers were winners, and names like IShowSpeed and Kai Cenat took home more than one trophy.

All 2024 Streamer Awards nominees and winners

There are 29 categories in the 2024 Streamer Awards that range from streaming genres to breakout streamers, and even the stream game of the year. The public chose not only the nominations and winners, but also the categories through voting.

Streamers could only be nominated to a maximum of two categories and consequently win a max of two trophies, which was the case for IShowSpeed and Kai Cenat. You can watch a recording of the award on QTCinderella’s Twitch, as she is the creator and host of the event.

Here are all the nominees and winners of all 2024 Streamer Awards categories:

Category Nominees Winner Streamer of the Year – Emiru

– Kai Cenat

– Ishowspeed

– Caedrel

– Piratesoftware IShowSpeed Gamer of the Year – Tenz

– Jynxzi

– Kaicenat

– Caseoh_

– Clix CaseOh The Sapphire Award – ExtraEmily

– Valkyrae

– Cinna

– MissMikkaa

– Ironmouse

Cinna Stream Game of the Year – Elden Ring

– Black Myth: Wukong

– Tekken 8

– Chained Together Chained Together Best Just Chatting Streamer – Kai Cenat

– JasonTheWeen

– HasanAbi

– Emiru

– Nmplol Kai Cenat Best Variety Streamer – Elajjaz

– RDCGaming

– Agent 00

– Joe bartolozzi

– CaseOh RCDGAming Best Breakout Streamer – TheSketchReal

– JakeWebber69

– Cinna

– Rayasianboy

– JasonTheWeen JasonTheWeen Best International Streamer AmineMaTue

fps_shaka

IShowSpeed

Papaplatte

Ibai IShowSpeed Best VTuber – Zentreya

– Ironmouse

– Dokibird

– Vedal987 Ironmouse Best Marathon Stream – Mafiathon 2 (Kai Cenat)

– Ironmouses Subathon 2024 (Ironmouse)

– FaZe Clan Subathon (FaZe Clan)

– Spinning Box Stream (DeadBlossomJesse) Mafiathon 2 (Kai Cenat) Best Streamed Event – Creator League Basketball @ DreamCon (RDCGaming)

– Cyclethon 3 (CDawgVA)

– Streamer Games (Ludwig)

– Road Trip to TwitchCon (Nmplol, FanFan, ExtraEmily) Streamer Games (Ludwig) Best Streamed Collab – Kai Cenat x Kevin Hart x Druski

– Agent100 x Cinna

– Adin Ross x Donald Trump

– ConnorEatsPants x George Santos Kai Cenat x Kevin Hart x Druski Get Off Your A** Award (Best IRL Streamer) – StableRonaldo

– IShowSpeed

– ExtraEmily

– Lacy IShowSpeed League of Their Own – detune

– Pirate Software

– RDCGaming

– PerriKaryal Pirate Software Best Content Organization – VShojo

– OTK (One True King)

– AMP (Any Means Possible)

– FaZe Clan FaZe Clan Rising Star Award – YoungDabo

– Arky

– MisterArther

– ParkenHarbor MisterArther Best FPS Streamer – Shroud

– Foolish Gamers

– Jynxzi

– TenZ Jynxzi Best Roleplay Streamer – Fanum

– Chatterbox

– JuanSGuarnizo

– EsfandTV EsfandTV Best Fortnite Streamer – Clix

– MrSavage

– HappyHappyGal

– Peterbot Clix Best Sports Streamer – TheSketchReal

– AngryGinge13

– Flight23White

– EsfandTV TheSketchReal Best Fighting Game Streamer – LilyPichu

– Etoiles

– Sajam

– Punkdagod Sajam Best Battle Royale Streamer – iiTzTimmy

– Swagg

– HisWattson

– NiceWigg NiceWigg Best Speedrun Streamer – Wirtual

– GreenSuigi

– Squeex

– LiAggy

Squeex Best MOBA Streamer – Arteezy

– Caedrel

– LolTyler1

– SingSing Caedrel Best Strategy Game Streamer – Grubby

– Anna Cramling

– NorthernLion

– BoxBox Anna Cramling Hidden Gem – Cartoon Therapy

– NicoleBelfonte

– Saucekill

– ChompTV Cartoon Therapy Best Creative Arts Streamer – Plaqueboymax

– PizzaPrincessG

– ipaintbirbs

– OniGiri Plaqueboymax Streamer’s Choice Award N/A Nmplol Legacy Award N/A Shroud

