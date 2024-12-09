All 2024 Streamer Awards winners

The 2024 Streamer Awards celebrated and honored the diverse cast of streamers who go live daily, play games on stream, survive marathons, and more. Some of the biggest streamers were winners, and names like IShowSpeed and Kai Cenat took home more than one trophy.
All 2024 Streamer Awards nominees and winners
There are 29 categories in the 2024 Streamer Awards that range from streaming genres to breakout streamers, and even the stream game of the year. The public chose not only the nominations and winners, but also the categories through voting.
Streamers could only be nominated to a maximum of two categories and consequently win a max of two trophies, which was the case for IShowSpeed and Kai Cenat. You can watch a recording of the award on QTCinderella’s Twitch, as she is the creator and host of the event.
Here are all the nominees and winners of all 2024 Streamer Awards categories:
|Category
|Nominees
|Winner
|Streamer of the Year
|– Emiru
– Kai Cenat
– Ishowspeed
– Caedrel
– Piratesoftware
|IShowSpeed
|Gamer of the Year
|– Tenz
– Jynxzi
– Kaicenat
– Caseoh_
– Clix
|CaseOh
|The Sapphire Award
|– ExtraEmily
– Valkyrae
– Cinna
– MissMikkaa
– Ironmouse
|Cinna
|Stream Game of the Year
|– Elden Ring
– Black Myth: Wukong
– Tekken 8
– Chained Together
|Chained Together
|Best Just Chatting Streamer
|– Kai Cenat
– JasonTheWeen
– HasanAbi
– Emiru
– Nmplol
|Kai Cenat
|Best Variety Streamer
|– Elajjaz
– RDCGaming
– Agent 00
– Joe bartolozzi
– CaseOh
|RCDGAming
|Best Breakout Streamer
|– TheSketchReal
– JakeWebber69
– Cinna
– Rayasianboy
– JasonTheWeen
|JasonTheWeen
|Best International Streamer
|AmineMaTue
fps_shaka
IShowSpeed
Papaplatte
Ibai
|IShowSpeed
|Best VTuber
|– Zentreya
– Ironmouse
– Dokibird
– Vedal987
|Ironmouse
|Best Marathon Stream
|– Mafiathon 2 (Kai Cenat)
– Ironmouses Subathon 2024 (Ironmouse)
– FaZe Clan Subathon (FaZe Clan)
– Spinning Box Stream (DeadBlossomJesse)
|Mafiathon 2 (Kai Cenat)
|Best Streamed Event
|– Creator League Basketball @ DreamCon (RDCGaming)
– Cyclethon 3 (CDawgVA)
– Streamer Games (Ludwig)
– Road Trip to TwitchCon (Nmplol, FanFan, ExtraEmily)
|Streamer Games (Ludwig)
|Best Streamed Collab
|– Kai Cenat x Kevin Hart x Druski
– Agent100 x Cinna
– Adin Ross x Donald Trump
– ConnorEatsPants x George Santos
|Kai Cenat x Kevin Hart x Druski
|Get Off Your A** Award (Best IRL Streamer)
|– StableRonaldo
– IShowSpeed
– ExtraEmily
– Lacy
|IShowSpeed
|League of Their Own
|– detune
– Pirate Software
– RDCGaming
– PerriKaryal
|Pirate Software
|Best Content Organization
|– VShojo
– OTK (One True King)
– AMP (Any Means Possible)
– FaZe Clan
|FaZe Clan
|Rising Star Award
|– YoungDabo
– Arky
– MisterArther
– ParkenHarbor
|MisterArther
|Best FPS Streamer
|– Shroud
– Foolish Gamers
– Jynxzi
– TenZ
|Jynxzi
|Best Roleplay Streamer
|– Fanum
– Chatterbox
– JuanSGuarnizo
– EsfandTV
|EsfandTV
|Best Fortnite Streamer
|– Clix
– MrSavage
– HappyHappyGal
– Peterbot
|Clix
|Best Sports Streamer
|– TheSketchReal
– AngryGinge13
– Flight23White
– EsfandTV
|TheSketchReal
|Best Fighting Game Streamer
|– LilyPichu
– Etoiles
– Sajam
– Punkdagod
|Sajam
|Best Battle Royale Streamer
|– iiTzTimmy
– Swagg
– HisWattson
– NiceWigg
|NiceWigg
|Best Speedrun Streamer
|– Wirtual
– GreenSuigi
– Squeex
– LiAggy
|Squeex
|Best MOBA Streamer
|– Arteezy
– Caedrel
– LolTyler1
– SingSing
|Caedrel
|Best Strategy Game Streamer
|– Grubby
– Anna Cramling
– NorthernLion
– BoxBox
|Anna Cramling
|Hidden Gem
|– Cartoon Therapy
– NicoleBelfonte
– Saucekill
– ChompTV
|Cartoon Therapy
|Best Creative Arts Streamer
|– Plaqueboymax
– PizzaPrincessG
– ipaintbirbs
– OniGiri
|Plaqueboymax
|Streamer’s Choice Award
|N/A
|Nmplol
|Legacy Award
|N/A
|Shroud
Published: Dec 9, 2024 03:12 pm