From Pokimane to Rubius, here's every Twitch star attending the event.

TwitchCon Amsterdam 2022 is finally happening again on July 16 and 17, two years on from the last one due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of the biggest streamers in the world will be there.

Unlike TwitchCon San Diego 2022, which is happening in October and focuses more on North American streamers, TwitchCon Amsterdam 2022 is an international convention.

That means in addition to English-speaking streamers, it’ll include the top streamers who speak other languages, including Spanish, Portuguese, German, Turkish, Italian, and French.

Based on raw numbers, the most popular streamers attending the event are Rubén “Rubius” Gundersen, David “Grefg” Martínez, Imane “Pokimane” Anys, and TommyInnit.

Top Twitch streamers at TwitchCon Anderstam 2022

2,000 other streamers will also be there, some of which have massive followings. Here’s a list of the top five streamers who speak each language attending the event, courtesy of data compiled by StreamsCharts.

English-speaking streamers:

Pokimane (9.2M followers)

tommyinnit (7.1M followers)

Mongraal (5.2M followers)

Tubbo (4.8M followers)

Quackity (4.6M followers)

Spanish-speaking streamers:

Rubius (12.2M followers)

TheGrefg (10M followers)

ElSpreen (4.3M followers)

MissaSinfonia (3M followers)

LOLITOFDEZ (2.8M followers)

Portuguese-speaking streamers:

loud_coringa (3.2M followers)

maethe (432K followers)

Move_Mind (171K followers)

FilipaSantos (78K followers)

Shina (72K followers)

German-speaking streamers:

Trymacs (3M followers)

TheRealKnossi (1.9M followers)

Amar (1.4M followers)

RevedTV (838K followers)

AnniTheDuck (828K followers)

Turkish-speaking streamers:

wtcN (2.7M followers)

KendineMuzisyen (2.3M followers)

miafitz (739K followers)

Videoyun (507K followers)

RRaenee (478K followers)

Italian-speaking streamers:

POW3Rtv (1.8M followers)

Homyatol (801K followers)

imviolet_ (602K followers)

Moonryde (584K followers)

panetty (505K followers)

French-speaking streamers:

JLTomy (1M followers)

Ponce (763K followers)

Skyyart (754K followers)

Maghla (672K followers)

JeelTV (658K followers)

TwitchCon Amsterdam 2022 will give fans the rare opportunity to meet their favorite streamers, but it also offers so much more than that, including a Twitch Rivals event, giveaways, a cosplay contest, and more.

It’s the perfect place for streamers and viewers to celebrate the industry. If previous attendance is anything to go by, it could host more than 30,000 people.