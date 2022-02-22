Twitch reveals official dates for TwitchCon 2022

TwitchCon is back in 2022 after the yearly convention was canceled the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The streaming platform officially announced the dates of its two conventions.

With two events, one in Europe and one in North America, TwitchCon will be held in Amsterdam on July 16 and 17, while the event will return to San Diego from Oct. 7 to 9. This will be the first in-person TwitchCon since September 2019, when the convention was held at the San Diego Convention Center.

Pack up. Suit up. Show up. TwitchCon is back. It’s the ultimate squad up. And it won’t be the same without you.



TwitchCon 2022.

🇳🇱 Amsterdam, July 16-17.

🇺🇸 San Diego, October 7-9.



Updates at https://t.co/2Pd1rr3NNY. pic.twitter.com/CE87imm9T1 — TwitchCon (@TwitchCon) February 22, 2022

Twitch announced plans for TwitchCon’s return last year, but at the time, the exact dates were not pinned down. Instead, the company only said that it would be in San Diego in October and Amsterdam in July.

In 2020, TwitchCon was replaced with a virtual event called GlitchCon. The online festival included all of the things you’d expect from TwitchCon, like Twitch Rivals events and a keynote speech by Twitch CEO Emmett Shear. It only lasted one day and was done with everyone at their respective homes, however.

The schedule and ticket information for TwitchCon 2022 has not yet been released, but more information on the event will become announced on the official TwitchCon website and through the event’s official Twitter account.