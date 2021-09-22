Twitch unveils dates for TwitchCon North America and Europe

The dates for both the North American and European TwitchCons were announced today via the official TwitchCon Twitter account.

The streaming conventions for both continents are planned to take place in 2022. North American TwitchCon will be held in San Diego in October 2022, while Amsterdam will once again host the European event, this time in July 2022.

Mark your calendars. Next year’s about to be extra pog.



🇳🇱 TwitchCon Amsterdam: July 2022

🇺🇸 TwitchCon San Diego: October 2022



Read more: https://t.co/1yy3uQ1bg7 pic.twitter.com/Scvqe7bt7z — TwitchCon (@TwitchCon) September 22, 2021

Along with this information, Twitch also released details regarding its decision to schedule the event. Twitch cited 2021 as its biggest year in terms of viewership growth and content creation. The total number of Twitch Affiliates surpassed two million while viewership has similarly skyrocketed since the beginning of the pandemic. Twitch said TwitchCon 2022 will be an outlet for new streamers on the platform to “meet the communities they’ve created or been welcomed into.”

As it stands, Twitch plans on hosting both events in person. But it also said it understands the evolving situation around the pandemic. “Of course, these are still uncertain times and our plans will remain flexible as needed,” Twitch said.

Esports tournaments have seen a slow return to in-person and LAN events, gradually integrating players and fans back into stadiums. Though as the Delta variant rises, Twitch said its “top priority while planning TwitchCon is safety” and the company “will closely follow local health guidelines and recommendations.”

Should health and safety guidelines permit, TwitchCon 2022 will be the first time the event has returned since 2019. Of course, in 2020 and 2021, both the North American and European conventions were canceled, though an online event by the name of GlitchCon briefly filled the void. In 2019, TwitchCon came to Europe in Amsterdam for the first time, but that’s since been the only time European fans have had the chance to attend.

For streamers and fans alike, TwitchCon 2022 could be the return to IRL content.