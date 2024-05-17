SeanDaBlack speaking to the camera in a YouTube video.
Screenshot by Dot Esports via SeanDaBlack on YouTube
Category:
Streaming

Asmongold slams SeanDaBlack for ‘advocating for genocide’ after bloodthirsty reaction to Destiny’s racial slur

Plenty of outrage.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|
Published: May 17, 2024 08:33 am

Asmongold slammed fellow Twitch streamer SeanDaBlack for “advocating for genocide” after his bloodthirsty reaction to Destiny’s use of a racial slur.

Recommended Videos

SeanDaBlack angrily reacted on May 16 to Destiny’s X comment, saying the racial slur is “what you get when you don’t murder every single slaveowner, every single Ku Klux Klan member.”

SeanDaBlack says someone needs to kill Destiny for saying the n word
byu/wag6616 inLivestreamFail

SeanDaBlack’s tirade began after a Destiny used a racial slur on X in a post directed towards Hasanabi, continuing a long-standing feud between the two streamers.

SeanDaBlack bleeped out a few words from his rant, but a post on Reddit claimed he said somebody should kill Destiny, before progressing to comments that Asmongold likened to genocide. SeanDaBlack later denied he wished harm upon Destiny.

Responding to the incident on Twitch, Asmongold says SeanDaBlack was “definitely advocating for genocide” and that, while it “would be easy to say that’s not really what he is doing, he is saying it.”

This resulted in a response from SeanDaBlack on X, where he shared the clip of Asmongold’s comments and wrote: “who knew saying we should have killed treasonous immoral bastards for their inhumanity was a hot take” alongside an emoji of a person shrugging their shoulders.

SeanDaBlack said it was “not a surprise” to see Destiny use the language, claiming “he has said the n-word on stream with his own face”, and added “it would solve all of our problems” and “we would have socialism now.”

In comments made later on May 16, which were again posted on Reddit, SeanDaBlack stated he “never wished harm on Destiny and that when he censors himself on stream, he “doesn’t say anything” and “literally just mouths words.”

Destiny and Hasanabi fell out several years ago and, while they both have left-leaning political views, they have differing viewpoints on a myriad of issues and the divide keeps growing.

Author
Josh Challies
Staff Writer. Professional writer since 2014. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications.