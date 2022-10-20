Safety, respect, growth: Trainwreck’s vision for a new streaming site to challenge Twitch and YouTube

He has a "good reason" for wanting to do it.

Days after Tyler ‘Trainwreck’ Niknam talked about his master plan to build a platform to rival Twitch—one that will let him gamble to his heart’s content, the popular streamer shed more light on the details.

According to him, there’s more to it than that. “I’m going to create a platform or team up with one instead of only contracting large creators,” he said. “I want to primarily contract small to midsize creators.”

Trainwreck believes streamers in that demographic, rather than those in the upper echelons, are the “backbone” of the industry and that platforms like Twitch and YouTube deem them “irrelevant.”

It’s something he wants to change. “You deserve at least a little security.”

i'm going to create a platform or team up with one and instead of only contracting large creators, i want to primarily contract small-mid size creators, current platforms deem you irrelevant but you are the backbone of the entire industry, & you deserve at least a little security — Trainwreck (@Trainwreckstv) October 19, 2022

The polarizing star knows taking on platforms owned by tech giants Amazon and Google will be a difficult task, but he believes he’s got what it takes to make it happen.

“As the actual black sheep of Twitch, I’ve single-handedly created four different massive waves and trends across all platforms over the last four years,” he said. “I have a vision. The chance for failure is high, but that’s the exact environment I thrive and excel in.”

Trainwreck insists he has a good reason. “I’d rather fail than be constantly disrespected by people and a platform who I know aren’t even 1/100th of what they appear.”

disrespected by people & a platform who i know aren't even 1/100th of what they appear to be — Trainwreck (@Trainwreckstv) October 19, 2022

Trainwreck’s dissatisfaction with Twitch and its culture has grown recently after the Amazon-owned platform banned most forms of gambling following a campaign from other popular streamers who oppose it.

He singled out Imane “Pokimane” Anys as being “one of the most corrupt figures on Twitch” and even took a swipe at streamers and fans who attended TwitchCon San Diego, describing it as a “circle jerk of insecure corrupt losers.”

So, it’s not surprising he’s looking for a way to distance himself from the platform.

What better way to do that than by making your own? That is, of course, if you can afford it. And Trainwreck, one of Twitch’s wealthiest streamers, certainly can.