Streamer Awards 2023: All results and winners for every category

The Streamer Awards are back for 2023, complete with many of the biggest names on Twitch, YouTube, and of course, MoistCr1TiKaL look-alikes. QTCinderella’s award ceremony is bigger and better than ever, seeking to crown the best livestreamers in the world.

The event itself was appointment viewing, quickly going over 200,000 viewers on QTCinderella’s Twitch channel and taking off beyond that impressive mark. With so many of the world’s favorite streamers up for awards and fans’ votes determining who won the biggest prizes, including the Streamer of the Year.

SHOWTIME! The Streamer Awards starts NOW with the @ATT Preshow!



We'll be interviewing all of our lovely guests as they arrive so make sure you tune in to see your favorite streamers take the red carpet 🤵‍♀️🤵 #partner pic.twitter.com/rT5luXRWj9 — QTCinderella (@qtcinderella) March 11, 2023

Related: Streamer Awards 2023 receives 4 times as many nominations as last year

So, who won big at the Streamer Awards? We’ve got all the info you need to know.

The Streamer Awards 2023 winners for every category

Best MMORPG Streamer

Asmongold – Winner

Boaty

Maximum

EsfandTV

Best Souls-like Streamer

MissMikkaa – Winner

Distortion2

Lobosjr

Lilaggy

Best Art Streamer

Rubber Ross

Meat Canyon – Winner

NeonBeat

Dyarikku

Best Strategy Game Streamer

K3Soju

Dkayed

Scarra

BoxBox – Winner

Gorgc

Best Chess Streamer

BotezLive

GM Hikaru

Anna Cramling

GothamChess – Winner

Best League of Legends Streamer

TheBausFFS

Caedrel

Dantes

LolTyler1 – Winner

Best Battle Royale Streamer

Symfuhny

IitTzTimmy – Winner

Nadia

Apricot

Clix

Best Music Streamer

ChrisnxtDoor

The 8Bit Drummer

TPain – Winner

Hakumai

Best FPS Streamer

Flats

SuperTF

Scump

Summit1G

Aceu – Winner

Best Speedrun Streamer

PointCrow – Winner

Squeex

Simply

Wirtual

Hidden Gem Award

Avghans

KingSammelot – Winner

Nixolay

Hello Neptune

Best IRL Streamer

JoeyKaoTYK

ExtraEmily

JinnyTTY

FanFan

JakenbakeLive – Winner

Best Roleplay Streamer

Buddha

Fuslie

Fanum – Winner

Zerkaa

Best VALORANT Streamer

Kyedae – Winner

QuarterJade

Tarik

Shahzam

Best Minecraft Streamer

Quackity – Winner

Smallant

Foolish_Gamers

Tubbo

Rising Star Award

PrinceZamLive

Keeoh

Frogan – Winner

Alluux

Stream Game of the Year

VALORANT

Minecraft

God of War Ragnarok

Elden Ring – Winner

Best Content Organization

VShojo

100 Thieves

OTK Network

OfflineTV

Best Philanthropic Stream Event

Build Against Cancer – DrLupo

500 Mile Cyclethon – CDawgVA

Thinkmas – JackSepticEye

Holiday Charity Week – The Roomies

Best VTuber

IronMouse

Veibae

Shxtou

ShyLily

Best Streamed Event

PointCrow Party

Jerma Baseball

Camp Knut

Mogul Chessboxing Championship

Best Just Chatting Streamer

Hasanabi

YourRageGaming

IronMouse

PayMoneyWubby

Best Variety Streamer

CDawgVA

IM_Dontai

39Daph

Erobb221

xQc

League of Their Own Award

Will Neff

DougDougW

Nmplol

Ludwig Ahgren

Gamer of the Year

IItzTimmy

Tarik

Aceu

TenZ

Streamer of the Year