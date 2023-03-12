Streamer Awards 2023: All results and winners for every category

The Streamer Awards are back for 2023, complete with many of the biggest names on Twitch, YouTube, and of course, MoistCr1TiKaL look-alikes. QTCinderella’s award ceremony is bigger and better than ever, seeking to crown the best livestreamers in the world.
The event itself was appointment viewing, quickly going over 200,000 viewers on QTCinderella’s Twitch channel and taking off beyond that impressive mark. With so many of the world’s favorite streamers up for awards and fans’ votes determining who won the biggest prizes, including the Streamer of the Year.
Related: Streamer Awards 2023 receives 4 times as many nominations as last year
So, who won big at the Streamer Awards? We’ve got all the info you need to know.
The Streamer Awards 2023 winners for every category
Best MMORPG Streamer
- Asmongold – Winner
- Boaty
- Maximum
- EsfandTV
Best Souls-like Streamer
- MissMikkaa – Winner
- Distortion2
- Lobosjr
- Lilaggy
Best Art Streamer
- Rubber Ross
- Meat Canyon – Winner
- NeonBeat
- Dyarikku
Best Strategy Game Streamer
- K3Soju
- Dkayed
- Scarra
- BoxBox – Winner
- Gorgc
Best Chess Streamer
- BotezLive
- GM Hikaru
- Anna Cramling
- GothamChess – Winner
Best League of Legends Streamer
- TheBausFFS
- Caedrel
- Dantes
- LolTyler1 – Winner
Best Battle Royale Streamer
- Symfuhny
- IitTzTimmy – Winner
- Nadia
- Apricot
- Clix
Best Music Streamer
- ChrisnxtDoor
- The 8Bit Drummer
- TPain – Winner
- Hakumai
Best FPS Streamer
- Flats
- SuperTF
- Scump
- Summit1G
- Aceu – Winner
Best Speedrun Streamer
- PointCrow – Winner
- Squeex
- Simply
- Wirtual
Hidden Gem Award
- Avghans
- KingSammelot – Winner
- Nixolay
- Hello Neptune
Best IRL Streamer
- JoeyKaoTYK
- ExtraEmily
- JinnyTTY
- FanFan
- JakenbakeLive – Winner
Best Roleplay Streamer
- Buddha
- Fuslie
- Fanum – Winner
- Zerkaa
Best VALORANT Streamer
- Kyedae – Winner
- QuarterJade
- Tarik
- Shahzam
Best Minecraft Streamer
- Quackity – Winner
- Smallant
- Foolish_Gamers
- Tubbo
Rising Star Award
- PrinceZamLive
- Keeoh
- Frogan – Winner
- Alluux
Stream Game of the Year
- VALORANT
- Minecraft
- God of War Ragnarok
- Elden Ring – Winner
Best Content Organization
- VShojo
- 100 Thieves
- OTK Network
- OfflineTV
Best Philanthropic Stream Event
- Build Against Cancer – DrLupo
- 500 Mile Cyclethon – CDawgVA
- Thinkmas – JackSepticEye
- Holiday Charity Week – The Roomies
Best VTuber
- IronMouse
- Veibae
- Shxtou
- ShyLily
Best Streamed Event
- PointCrow Party
- Jerma Baseball
- Camp Knut
- Mogul Chessboxing Championship
Best Just Chatting Streamer
- Hasanabi
- YourRageGaming
- IronMouse
- PayMoneyWubby
Best Variety Streamer
- CDawgVA
- IM_Dontai
- 39Daph
- Erobb221
- xQc
League of Their Own Award
- Will Neff
- DougDougW
- Nmplol
- Ludwig Ahgren
Gamer of the Year
- IItzTimmy
- Tarik
- Aceu
- TenZ
Streamer of the Year
- Jerma985
- xQc
- Kai Cenat
- Hasanabi