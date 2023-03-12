Streamer Awards 2023: All results and winners for every category

The best in streaming have been honored.

Screengrab via Twitter.com/QTCinderella

The Streamer Awards are back for 2023, complete with many of the biggest names on Twitch, YouTube, and of course, MoistCr1TiKaL look-alikes. QTCinderella’s award ceremony is bigger and better than ever, seeking to crown the best livestreamers in the world.

The event itself was appointment viewing, quickly going over 200,000 viewers on QTCinderella’s Twitch channel and taking off beyond that impressive mark. With so many of the world’s favorite streamers up for awards and fans’ votes determining who won the biggest prizes, including the Streamer of the Year.

So, who won big at the Streamer Awards? We’ve got all the info you need to know.

The Streamer Awards 2023 winners for every category

Best MMORPG Streamer

  • Asmongold – Winner
  • Boaty
  • Maximum
  • EsfandTV

Best Souls-like Streamer

  • MissMikkaa – Winner
  • Distortion2
  • Lobosjr
  • Lilaggy

Best Art Streamer

  • Rubber Ross
  • Meat Canyon – Winner
  • NeonBeat
  • Dyarikku

Best Strategy Game Streamer

  • K3Soju
  • Dkayed
  • Scarra
  • BoxBox – Winner
  • Gorgc

Best Chess Streamer

  • BotezLive
  • GM Hikaru
  • Anna Cramling
  • GothamChess – Winner

Best League of Legends Streamer

  • TheBausFFS
  • Caedrel
  • Dantes
  • LolTyler1 – Winner

Best Battle Royale Streamer

  • Symfuhny
  • IitTzTimmy – Winner
  • Nadia
  • Apricot
  • Clix

Best Music Streamer

  • ChrisnxtDoor
  • The 8Bit Drummer
  • TPain – Winner
  • Hakumai

Best FPS Streamer

  • Flats
  • SuperTF
  • Scump
  • Summit1G
  • Aceu – Winner

Best Speedrun Streamer

  • PointCrow – Winner
  • Squeex
  • Simply
  • Wirtual

Hidden Gem Award

  • Avghans
  • KingSammelot – Winner
  • Nixolay
  • Hello Neptune

Best IRL Streamer

  • JoeyKaoTYK
  • ExtraEmily
  • JinnyTTY
  • FanFan
  • JakenbakeLive – Winner

Best Roleplay Streamer

  • Buddha
  • Fuslie
  • Fanum – Winner
  • Zerkaa

Best VALORANT Streamer

  • Kyedae – Winner
  • QuarterJade
  • Tarik
  • Shahzam

Best Minecraft Streamer

  • Quackity – Winner
  • Smallant
  • Foolish_Gamers
  • Tubbo

Rising Star Award

  • PrinceZamLive
  • Keeoh
  • Frogan – Winner
  • Alluux

Stream Game of the Year

  • VALORANT
  • Minecraft
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Elden Ring – Winner

Best Content Organization

  • VShojo
  • 100 Thieves
  • OTK Network
  • OfflineTV

Best Philanthropic Stream Event

  • Build Against Cancer – DrLupo
  • 500 Mile Cyclethon – CDawgVA
  • Thinkmas – JackSepticEye
  • Holiday Charity Week – The Roomies

Best VTuber

  • IronMouse
  • Veibae
  • Shxtou
  • ShyLily

Best Streamed Event

  • PointCrow Party
  • Jerma Baseball
  • Camp Knut
  • Mogul Chessboxing Championship

Best Just Chatting Streamer

  • Hasanabi
  • YourRageGaming
  • IronMouse
  • PayMoneyWubby

Best Variety Streamer

  • CDawgVA
  • IM_Dontai
  • 39Daph
  • Erobb221
  • xQc

League of Their Own Award

  • Will Neff
  • DougDougW
  • Nmplol
  • Ludwig Ahgren

Gamer of the Year

  • IItzTimmy
  • Tarik
  • Aceu
  • TenZ

Streamer of the Year

  • Jerma985
  • xQc
  • Kai Cenat
  • Hasanabi