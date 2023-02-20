All 2023 Streamer Awards nominees

Voting season has begun.

The 2023 Streamer Awards is the second annual streaming-focused award show hosted by QTCinderella and Valkyrae. Nominations began in late January when fans were given the opportunity to submit their favorite streamers in each respective category for a chance to be nominated. And on Feb. 20, QTCinderella confirmed the finalists for each category.

Though there is only one less category when compared to the 2022 Streamer Awards, several of the awards have been changed. The Super Smash Bros. and ASMR streamer of the year will not return for the 2023 Streamer Awards. The upcoming show will debut the Souls-like and Art streamer of the year awards, along with a new “hidden gem” category.

All categories are now available for fans to vote on the Streamer Awards website. Winners will be decided based on a combination of fan votes and a select panel of judges.

Here are all the nominations for the 2023 Streamer Awards.

All 2023 Streamer Award nominees and categories

Best MMORPG Streamer

  • Asmongold
  • Boaty
  • Maximum
  • EsfandTV

Best Souls-like Streamer

  • MissMikkaa
  • Distortion2
  • Lobosjr
  • Lilaggy

Best Art Streamer

  • Rubber Ross
  • Meat Canyon
  • NeonBeat
  • Dyarikku

Best Strategy Game Streamer

  • K3Soju
  • Dkayed
  • Scarra
  • BoxBox
  • Gorgc

Best Chess Streamer

  • BotezLive
  • GM Hikaru
  • Anna Cramling
  • GothamChess

Best League of Legends Streamer

  • TheBausFFS
  • Caedrel
  • Dantes
  • LolTyler1

Best Battle Royale Streamer

  • Symfuhny
  • IItzTimmy
  • Nadia
  • Apricot
  • Clix

Best Music Streamer

  • ChrisnxtDoor
  • The 8Bit Drummer
  • TPain
  • Hakumai

Best FPS Streamer

  • Flats
  • SuperTF
  • Scump
  • Summit1G
  • Aceu

Best Speedrun Streamer

  • Pointcrow
  • Squeex
  • Simply
  • Wirtual

Hidden Gem Award

  • Avghans
  • KingSammelot
  • Nixolay
  • Hello Neptune

Best IRL Streamer

  • JoeyKaoTYK
  • ExtraEmily
  • JinnyTTY
  • FanFan
  • JakenbakeLive

Best Roleplay Streamer

  • Buddha
  • Fuslie
  • Fanum
  • Zerkaa

Best VALORANT Streamer

  • Kyedae
  • QuarterJade
  • Tarik
  • Shahzam

Best Minecraft Streamer

  • Quackity
  • Smallant
  • Foolish_Gamers
  • Tubbo

Rising Star Award

  • PrinceZamLive
  • Keeoh
  • Frogan
  • Alluux

Stream Game of the Year

  • VALORANT
  • Minecraft
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Elden Ring

Best Content Organization

  • VShojo
  • 100 Thieves
  • OTK Network
  • OfflineTV

Best Philanthropic Stream Event

  • Build Against Cancer – DrLupo
  • 500 Mile Cyclethon – CDawgVA
  • Thinkmas – JackSepticEye
  • Holiday Charity Week – The Roomies

Best VTuber

  • IronMouse
  • Veibae
  • Shxtou
  • ShyLily

Best Streamed Event

  • PointCrow Party
  • Jerma Baseball
  • Camp Knut
  • Mogul Chessboxing Championship

Best Just Chatting Streamer

  • Hasanabi
  • YourRageGaming
  • IronMouse
  • PayMoneyWubby

Best Variety Streamer

  • CDawgVA
  • IM_Dontai
  • 39Daph
  • Erobb221
  • xQc

League of Their Own Award

  • Will Neff
  • DougDougW
  • Nmplol
  • Ludwig Ahgren

Gamer of the Year

  • IItzTimmy
  • Tarik
  • Aceu
  • TenZ

Streamer of the Year

  • Jerma985
  • xQc
  • Kai Cenat
  • Hasanabi