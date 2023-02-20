All 2023 Streamer Awards nominees

The 2023 Streamer Awards is the second annual streaming-focused award show hosted by QTCinderella and Valkyrae. Nominations began in late January when fans were given the opportunity to submit their favorite streamers in each respective category for a chance to be nominated. And on Feb. 20, QTCinderella confirmed the finalists for each category.

Though there is only one less category when compared to the 2022 Streamer Awards, several of the awards have been changed. The Super Smash Bros. and ASMR streamer of the year will not return for the 2023 Streamer Awards. The upcoming show will debut the Souls-like and Art streamer of the year awards, along with a new “hidden gem” category.

All categories are now available for fans to vote on the Streamer Awards website. Winners will be decided based on a combination of fan votes and a select panel of judges.

Here are all the nominations for the 2023 Streamer Awards.

All 2023 Streamer Award nominees and categories

Best MMORPG Streamer

Asmongold

Boaty

Maximum

EsfandTV

Best Souls-like Streamer

MissMikkaa

Distortion2

Lobosjr

Lilaggy

Best Art Streamer

Rubber Ross

Meat Canyon

NeonBeat

Dyarikku

Best Strategy Game Streamer

K3Soju

Dkayed

Scarra

BoxBox

Gorgc

Best Chess Streamer

BotezLive

GM Hikaru

Anna Cramling

GothamChess

Best League of Legends Streamer

TheBausFFS

Caedrel

Dantes

LolTyler1

Best Battle Royale Streamer

Symfuhny

IItzTimmy

Nadia

Apricot

Clix

Best Music Streamer

ChrisnxtDoor

The 8Bit Drummer

TPain

Hakumai

Best FPS Streamer

Flats

SuperTF

Scump

Summit1G

Aceu

Best Speedrun Streamer

Pointcrow

Squeex

Simply

Wirtual

Hidden Gem Award

Avghans

KingSammelot

Nixolay

Hello Neptune

Best IRL Streamer

JoeyKaoTYK

ExtraEmily

JinnyTTY

FanFan

JakenbakeLive

Best Roleplay Streamer

Buddha

Fuslie

Fanum

Zerkaa

Best VALORANT Streamer

Kyedae

QuarterJade

Tarik

Shahzam

Best Minecraft Streamer

Quackity

Smallant

Foolish_Gamers

Tubbo

Rising Star Award

PrinceZamLive

Keeoh

Frogan

Alluux

Stream Game of the Year

VALORANT

Minecraft

God of War Ragnarok

Elden Ring

Best Content Organization

VShojo

100 Thieves

OTK Network

OfflineTV

Best Philanthropic Stream Event

Build Against Cancer – DrLupo

500 Mile Cyclethon – CDawgVA

Thinkmas – JackSepticEye

Holiday Charity Week – The Roomies

Best VTuber

IronMouse

Veibae

Shxtou

ShyLily

Best Streamed Event

PointCrow Party

Jerma Baseball

Camp Knut

Mogul Chessboxing Championship

Best Just Chatting Streamer

Hasanabi

YourRageGaming

IronMouse

PayMoneyWubby

Best Variety Streamer

CDawgVA

IM_Dontai

39Daph

Erobb221

xQc

League of Their Own Award

Will Neff

DougDougW

Nmplol

Ludwig Ahgren

Gamer of the Year

IItzTimmy

Tarik

Aceu

TenZ

Streamer of the Year