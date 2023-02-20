All 2023 Streamer Awards nominees

The 2023 Streamer Awards is the second annual streaming-focused award show hosted by QTCinderella and Valkyrae. Nominations began in late January when fans were given the opportunity to submit their favorite streamers in each respective category for a chance to be nominated. And on Feb. 20, QTCinderella confirmed the finalists for each category.
Though there is only one less category when compared to the 2022 Streamer Awards, several of the awards have been changed. The Super Smash Bros. and ASMR streamer of the year will not return for the 2023 Streamer Awards. The upcoming show will debut the Souls-like and Art streamer of the year awards, along with a new “hidden gem” category.
All categories are now available for fans to vote on the Streamer Awards website. Winners will be decided based on a combination of fan votes and a select panel of judges.
Here are all the nominations for the 2023 Streamer Awards.
All 2023 Streamer Award nominees and categories
Best MMORPG Streamer
- Asmongold
- Boaty
- Maximum
- EsfandTV
Best Souls-like Streamer
- MissMikkaa
- Distortion2
- Lobosjr
- Lilaggy
Best Art Streamer
- Rubber Ross
- Meat Canyon
- NeonBeat
- Dyarikku
Best Strategy Game Streamer
- K3Soju
- Dkayed
- Scarra
- BoxBox
- Gorgc
Best Chess Streamer
- BotezLive
- GM Hikaru
- Anna Cramling
- GothamChess
Best League of Legends Streamer
- TheBausFFS
- Caedrel
- Dantes
- LolTyler1
Best Battle Royale Streamer
- Symfuhny
- IItzTimmy
- Nadia
- Apricot
- Clix
Best Music Streamer
- ChrisnxtDoor
- The 8Bit Drummer
- TPain
- Hakumai
Best FPS Streamer
- Flats
- SuperTF
- Scump
- Summit1G
- Aceu
Best Speedrun Streamer
- Pointcrow
- Squeex
- Simply
- Wirtual
Hidden Gem Award
- Avghans
- KingSammelot
- Nixolay
- Hello Neptune
Best IRL Streamer
- JoeyKaoTYK
- ExtraEmily
- JinnyTTY
- FanFan
- JakenbakeLive
Best Roleplay Streamer
- Buddha
- Fuslie
- Fanum
- Zerkaa
Best VALORANT Streamer
- Kyedae
- QuarterJade
- Tarik
- Shahzam
Best Minecraft Streamer
- Quackity
- Smallant
- Foolish_Gamers
- Tubbo
Rising Star Award
- PrinceZamLive
- Keeoh
- Frogan
- Alluux
Stream Game of the Year
- VALORANT
- Minecraft
- God of War Ragnarok
- Elden Ring
Best Content Organization
- VShojo
- 100 Thieves
- OTK Network
- OfflineTV
Best Philanthropic Stream Event
- Build Against Cancer – DrLupo
- 500 Mile Cyclethon – CDawgVA
- Thinkmas – JackSepticEye
- Holiday Charity Week – The Roomies
Best VTuber
- IronMouse
- Veibae
- Shxtou
- ShyLily
Best Streamed Event
- PointCrow Party
- Jerma Baseball
- Camp Knut
- Mogul Chessboxing Championship
Best Just Chatting Streamer
- Hasanabi
- YourRageGaming
- IronMouse
- PayMoneyWubby
Best Variety Streamer
- CDawgVA
- IM_Dontai
- 39Daph
- Erobb221
- xQc
League of Their Own Award
- Will Neff
- DougDougW
- Nmplol
- Ludwig Ahgren
Gamer of the Year
- IItzTimmy
- Tarik
- Aceu
- TenZ
Streamer of the Year
- Jerma985
- xQc
- Kai Cenat
- Hasanabi