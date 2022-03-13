All 2022 Streamer Award Winners

Here are the first Streamer Award recipients.

On March 12, QTCinderella and Maya Higa hosted the first-ever Streamer Awards. Hosted live in Hollywood, California, the ceremony handed out dozens of awards to some of the streaming industries’ most popular names. The Streamer Awards also featured a red carpet event and several musical guests.

Boasting almost 400,000 concurrent peak viewers, the inaugural Streamer Awards captured the attention of the streamers, nominees, and viewers alike. Filled with 27 sections dedicated to the biggest categories in streaming, the night was filled with upsets, memorable interviews and speeches, and countless clippable moments.

The Streamer Awards recognized creators across a host of categories. Game-specific and genre-specific categories blended in with general awards such as the Rising Star or Organization of the Year awards, bringing plenty of streamers to choose from across a multitude of options.

The nearly five-hour-long broadcast is still available to watch on QTCinderella’s Twitch channel. These are the winners of the first-ever Streamer Awards.

Best Battle Royale Streamer

  • NICKMERCS
  • ImperialHal
  • Aceu – Winner
  • LuluLuvely

Best MMORPG Streamer

  • Asmongold – Winner
  • ItsWill
  • Rich Campbell
  • Esfand

Best Role Play Streamer

  • CriticalRole
  • RoflGator
  • Murdercrumpet
  • Cyr – Winner

Best FPS Streamer

  • Shroud
  • Supertf
  • Tarik – Winner
  • TenZ

Best Smash Bros. Streamer

  • HungryBox
  • Mang0 – Winner
  • Leffen
  • IBDW

Best Chess Streamer

  • GMHikaru
  • BotezLive – Winner
  • GothamChess
  • Akanemsko

Best Strategy Game Streamer

  • NorthernLion
  • DisguisedToast – Winner
  • Scarra
  • BoxBox

Best Speedrunner

  • Simply
  • Smallant – Winner
  • Atrioc
  • Wirtual

Best ASMR Streamer

  • Foxenkin
  • Amouranth – Winner
  • SkepticalPickle
  • Katrine

Best VTube Streamer

  • Veibae
  • Ironmouse
  • Nyanners
  • CodeMiko – Winner

Best Music Streamer

  • Ariathome
  • Sethdrums
  • T-Pain
  • LilyPichu – Winner

Best IRL Streamer

  • Hachubby – Winner
  • RobCDee
  • Jinnytty
  • JakeNBakeLive

Best League of Legends Streamer

  • loltyler1 – Winner
  • Emiru
  • Doublelift
  • LilyPichu

Best Minecraft Streamer

  • TommyInnit – Winner
  • Forsen
  • RanbooLive
  • Tubbo

Best VALORANT Streamer

  • IiTzTimmy – Winner
  • Punz
  • Pokimane
  • QuarterJade

Best Grand Theft Auto V Role Play Streamer

  • xQc
  • Buddha – Winner
  • Sykkuno
  • Fuslie

Best Philanthropic Streamer

  • JackSepticEye – Winner
  • HealthyGamer_GG
  • DrLupo
  • RanbooLive

Stream Game of the Year

  • Minecraft – Winner
  • Apex Legends
  • VALORANT
  • GTAV

Best Variety Streamer

  • MoistCr1tikal – Winner
  • Ludwig
  • DisguisedToast
  • Valkyrae

Best Just Chatting Streamer

  • Mizkif – Winner
  • Hasan
  • PayMoneyWubbey
  • BruceDropEmOff

Best Livestreamed Event

  • Balloon World Cup – Ibai
  • The Jerma985 Dollhouse – Jerma985 – Winner
  • The Price Is Scuffed – PayMoneyWubbey
  • ShitCon – Nmplol

Organization of the Year

  • OfflineTV
  • OTK – Winner
  • 100 Thieves
  • NRG

Rising Star

  • Stanz – Winner
  • Frogan
  • Zoil
  • Purplecliffe

League of Their Own

  • Jerma985 – Winner
  • KitBoga
  • TheSushiDragon
  • Ibai

Legacy Award

  • Scarra
  • Sodapoppin
  • Pokimane – Winner
  • Summit1g

Gamer of The Year

  • TenZ
  • IiTzTimmy
  • Aceu
  • Shroud – Winner

Streamer of the Year

  • Sykkuno
  • Mizkif
  • XQc
  • Ludwig – Winner