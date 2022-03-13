All 2022 Streamer Award Winners

On March 12, QTCinderella and Maya Higa hosted the first-ever Streamer Awards. Hosted live in Hollywood, California, the ceremony handed out dozens of awards to some of the streaming industries’ most popular names. The Streamer Awards also featured a red carpet event and several musical guests.
Boasting almost 400,000 concurrent peak viewers, the inaugural Streamer Awards captured the attention of the streamers, nominees, and viewers alike. Filled with 27 sections dedicated to the biggest categories in streaming, the night was filled with upsets, memorable interviews and speeches, and countless clippable moments.
The Streamer Awards recognized creators across a host of categories. Game-specific and genre-specific categories blended in with general awards such as the Rising Star or Organization of the Year awards, bringing plenty of streamers to choose from across a multitude of options.
The nearly five-hour-long broadcast is still available to watch on QTCinderella’s Twitch channel. These are the winners of the first-ever Streamer Awards.
Best Battle Royale Streamer
- NICKMERCS
- ImperialHal
- Aceu – Winner
- LuluLuvely
Best MMORPG Streamer
- Asmongold – Winner
- ItsWill
- Rich Campbell
- Esfand
Best Role Play Streamer
- CriticalRole
- RoflGator
- Murdercrumpet
- Cyr – Winner
Best FPS Streamer
- Shroud
- Supertf
- Tarik – Winner
- TenZ
Best Smash Bros. Streamer
- HungryBox
- Mang0 – Winner
- Leffen
- IBDW
Best Chess Streamer
- GMHikaru
- BotezLive – Winner
- GothamChess
- Akanemsko
Best Strategy Game Streamer
- NorthernLion
- DisguisedToast – Winner
- Scarra
- BoxBox
Best Speedrunner
- Simply
- Smallant – Winner
- Atrioc
- Wirtual
Best ASMR Streamer
- Foxenkin
- Amouranth – Winner
- SkepticalPickle
- Katrine
Best VTube Streamer
- Veibae
- Ironmouse
- Nyanners
- CodeMiko – Winner
Best Music Streamer
- Ariathome
- Sethdrums
- T-Pain
- LilyPichu – Winner
Best IRL Streamer
- Hachubby – Winner
- RobCDee
- Jinnytty
- JakeNBakeLive
Best League of Legends Streamer
- loltyler1 – Winner
- Emiru
- Doublelift
- LilyPichu
Best Minecraft Streamer
- TommyInnit – Winner
- Forsen
- RanbooLive
- Tubbo
Best VALORANT Streamer
- IiTzTimmy – Winner
- Punz
- Pokimane
- QuarterJade
Best Grand Theft Auto V Role Play Streamer
- xQc
- Buddha – Winner
- Sykkuno
- Fuslie
Best Philanthropic Streamer
- JackSepticEye – Winner
- HealthyGamer_GG
- DrLupo
- RanbooLive
Stream Game of the Year
- Minecraft – Winner
- Apex Legends
- VALORANT
- GTAV
Best Variety Streamer
- MoistCr1tikal – Winner
- Ludwig
- DisguisedToast
- Valkyrae
Best Just Chatting Streamer
- Mizkif – Winner
- Hasan
- PayMoneyWubbey
- BruceDropEmOff
Best Livestreamed Event
- Balloon World Cup – Ibai
- The Jerma985 Dollhouse – Jerma985 – Winner
- The Price Is Scuffed – PayMoneyWubbey
- ShitCon – Nmplol
Organization of the Year
- OfflineTV
- OTK – Winner
- 100 Thieves
- NRG
Rising Star
- Stanz – Winner
- Frogan
- Zoil
- Purplecliffe
League of Their Own
- Jerma985 – Winner
- KitBoga
- TheSushiDragon
- Ibai
Legacy Award
- Scarra
- Sodapoppin
- Pokimane – Winner
- Summit1g
Gamer of The Year
- TenZ
- IiTzTimmy
- Aceu
- Shroud – Winner
Streamer of the Year
- Sykkuno
- Mizkif
- XQc
- Ludwig – Winner