All 2022 Streamer Award Winners

Here are the first Streamer Award recipients.

On March 12, QTCinderella and Maya Higa hosted the first-ever Streamer Awards. Hosted live in Hollywood, California, the ceremony handed out dozens of awards to some of the streaming industries’ most popular names. The Streamer Awards also featured a red carpet event and several musical guests.

Boasting almost 400,000 concurrent peak viewers, the inaugural Streamer Awards captured the attention of the streamers, nominees, and viewers alike. Filled with 27 sections dedicated to the biggest categories in streaming, the night was filled with upsets, memorable interviews and speeches, and countless clippable moments.

The Streamer Awards recognized creators across a host of categories. Game-specific and genre-specific categories blended in with general awards such as the Rising Star or Organization of the Year awards, bringing plenty of streamers to choose from across a multitude of options.

The nearly five-hour-long broadcast is still available to watch on QTCinderella’s Twitch channel. These are the winners of the first-ever Streamer Awards.

Best Battle Royale Streamer

NICKMERCS

ImperialHal

Aceu – Winner

LuluLuvely

Best MMORPG Streamer

Asmongold – Winner

ItsWill

Rich Campbell

Esfand

Best Role Play Streamer

CriticalRole

RoflGator

Murdercrumpet

Cyr – Winner

Best FPS Streamer

Shroud

Supertf

Tarik – Winner

TenZ

Best Smash Bros. Streamer

HungryBox

Mang0 – Winner

Leffen

IBDW

Best Chess Streamer

GMHikaru

BotezLive – Winner

GothamChess

Akanemsko

Best Strategy Game Streamer

NorthernLion

DisguisedToast – Winner

Scarra

BoxBox

Best Speedrunner

Simply

Smallant – Winner

Atrioc

Wirtual

Best ASMR Streamer

Foxenkin

Amouranth – Winner

SkepticalPickle

Katrine

Best VTube Streamer

Veibae

Ironmouse

Nyanners

CodeMiko – Winner

Best Music Streamer

Ariathome

Sethdrums

T-Pain

LilyPichu – Winner

Best IRL Streamer

Hachubby – Winner

RobCDee

Jinnytty

JakeNBakeLive

Best League of Legends Streamer

loltyler1 – Winner

Emiru

Doublelift

LilyPichu

Best Minecraft Streamer

TommyInnit – Winner

Forsen

RanbooLive

Tubbo

Best VALORANT Streamer

IiTzTimmy – Winner

Punz

Pokimane

QuarterJade

Best Grand Theft Auto V Role Play Streamer

xQc

Buddha – Winner

Sykkuno

Fuslie

Best Philanthropic Streamer

JackSepticEye – Winner

HealthyGamer_GG

DrLupo

RanbooLive

Stream Game of the Year

Minecraft – Winner

Apex Legends

VALORANT

GTAV

Best Variety Streamer

MoistCr1tikal – Winner

Ludwig

DisguisedToast

Valkyrae

Best Just Chatting Streamer

Mizkif – Winner

Hasan

PayMoneyWubbey

BruceDropEmOff

Best Livestreamed Event

Balloon World Cup – Ibai

The Jerma985 Dollhouse – Jerma985 – Winner

The Price Is Scuffed – PayMoneyWubbey

ShitCon – Nmplol

Organization of the Year

OfflineTV

OTK – Winner

100 Thieves

NRG

Rising Star

Stanz – Winner

Frogan

Zoil

Purplecliffe

League of Their Own

Jerma985 – Winner

KitBoga

TheSushiDragon

Ibai

Legacy Award

Scarra

Sodapoppin

Pokimane – Winner

Summit1g

Gamer of The Year

TenZ

IiTzTimmy

Aceu

Shroud – Winner

Streamer of the Year