Streamer Awards 2023 receives 4 times as many nominations as last year

The Streamer Awards is QTCinderella’s annual show which aims at bringing together content creators and recognizing their accomplishments in this space. It was live-streamed on Twitch last year and was a huge hit. It seems the awards show is going to be even bigger in 2023 as there have received four times as many nominations as last year.

According to its Twitter post, The Streamer Awards 2023 received over 300,000 submissions for nominations. This is four times the number received last year, clearly showing the awards show is garnering more recognition and attention among the streaming community.

Final nominees and Voting to be announced next week! — The Streamer Awards (@StreamerAwards) February 12, 2023

The nomination period for Streamer Awards 2023 has closed now and final nominees for the 26 categories will be revealed to everyone next week. Fans can begin voting for the winners on Feb. 18 until March 4.

The Streamer Awards main event is set to be held at The Wiltern, Los Angeles on March 11. This year, Valkyrae and QTCinderella will host the show together. There will be over 300 creators in attendance while the upper decks of the venue will be open to fans who bought tickets for the show.

If you are not able to secure tickets to watch the awards show live, you can check out QTCinderella’s Twitch channel to catch the online live stream on the stipulated day.

The awards show was held for the first time on March 12, 2022. It was hosted by QTCinderella and Maya Higa, garnering over 380,000 peak viewers on QTCinderella’s Twitch channel and over 1.5 million views on her YouTube channel.