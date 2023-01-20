How to vote for the 2023 QTCinderella Streamer Awards

One of the things that differentiates QTCinderella’s Streamer Awards with other shows is that it is heavily influenced by fan votes, and this year, there’s an added layer to fan involvement.

Along with fans being able to nominate their favorite streamers for a variety of awards and vote for award winners, this year, fans can help nominate games that will ultimately become categories for the 2023 Streamer Awards.

The Streamer Awards voting process is three phases deep and will span the next month and a half. While fans will be able to heavily influence categories, nominees, and winners, a panel of people heavily involved in the esports industry will also have some degree of input.

To start things off, streaming fans are able to vote on which games will end up being categories for the Streamer Awards. In an effort to make sure that the top streamers are recognized across all of the most popular games, the Streamer Awards is allowing fans the chance to vote for the best games and categories that deserve an award slot in the show.

Between now and Jan. 27, fans can go to the Streamer Awards website to vote on the top 15 games/categories that deserve to have an award.

How to nominate streamers for the Streamer Awards

Shortly after all of the categories are determined, fans will be able to go to the Streamer Awards nominations page to select which streamers they would like to see as finalists in all of the show’s categories. Last year there were 27 awards dished out over the course of two hours.

Fans can begin nominating streamers on Jan. 30, and the nominations close on Feb. 11. From there, fan submissions will be tallied up and the streamers with the most nominations will advance to become finalists. One nominee in each category will be selected by the Streamer Awards panel.

How to vote for the Streamer Awards

Beginning Feb. 18, fans will be able to submit their votes for each of the wide array of Streamer Award categories. The polls will remain open until March 4, and voting will take place on the official Streamer Awards website, just like category voting and nominations.

The fan vote will be balanced with a panelist vote, but of course, the fans’ voice will be more influential. The popular vote will have a 70% influence in the award decisions, and a group of panelists will contribute the final 30% of the decision.

Once you’ll cast your ballots, all that’s left to do is tune into QTCinderella’s stream on Saturday, March 11 at 7pm CT to watch the fireworks and see if your favorite streamer wins an adorable statue made out to resemble Pepe the frog.