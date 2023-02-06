Valkyrae agreed to host Streamer Awards without knowing crucial piece of information

She was not pleased to hear about it.

The Streamers Awards are just a month away, and this year, a new woman will be taking the stage to help co-host QTCinderella’s show: YouTube star Valkyrae.

Announcing the news yesterday evening, the 100 Thieves co-owner also did a collaborative baking stream with QTCinderalla, and over the course of their time together, Rae found out a rather important detail about the event that she wasn’t totally prepared for.

While talking about the Streamer Awards, QT casually mentioned that fans could still buy tickets to the March 11 show, and it was immediately clear that Valkyrae had no idea she would be hosting an in-person event.

“That is so crazy that we just announced this, and I am just now hearing this for the first time,” she said.

Embracing the awkwardness of the situation, QT apologized, adding that she thought she had told her, and she then gave her a rundown of what to expect as Valkyrae recalled what the previous year was like.

“I remember last year it was a nice size,” Rae said. “It was cute. It was quaint.”

QT said, much to Rae’s surprise, that there were about 150 people in attendance for last year’s event, which only had invited guests. This year, there will be 300 streamers in attendance on the floor of the event, and the upper decks for the venue will include a crowd of fans with a capacity of 1,000.

While Valkyrae regularly streams on YouTube to an audience of thousands of people, the atmosphere is significantly different when you can see more than a thousand faces staring back at you, instead of just speaking into a microphone while looking at a camera.

“That is insane,” Rae said. “Holy shit. I can’t get out of this, man. No, it’s fine. … you fucked up. We are in this. We are going to be stressed together.”