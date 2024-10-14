‘I don’t give a f**k, they’re terrible people’: Asmongold sparks huge backlash with Palestine comments

in the midst of ongoing conflicts in Palestine and Lebanon, Asmongold decided to let the world know that he has “no sympathy” for the people of Palestine.

Why? Well, because according to Asmongold, they’re “terrible people” from “an inferior culture.” These are just some of comments the streamer decided to put forward to his chat, with further commentary ranging from some assumptions on “sharia law” and what that means to the blanket statement that Palestinians “would be the ones doing the genociding if they had the power to do so.” The statements come against a backdrop of Israel being accused of a myriad human rights violations in Palestine, and the United Nations reporting it’s been weeks since food has made it into Northern Gaza.

“I don’t have any sympathy for them. I’m sure, to some degree, there are people caught in the crossfire. This is sad,” the streamer said. “But at the end of the day, this is an immoral, evil culture. I truly believe that.”

Asmongold used the treatment of LGBTQ+ people in primarily Muslim countries as some basis for his comments, and further said that “you can’t let people rule with any sort of religion.”

Clips from the stream hit the internet today to heavy backlash, with accounts pointing out everything from Asmongold and OTK’s relationships with sponsors and developers to calling Twitch to ban his account for hate speech. The stream itself occurred on his alternate zackrawrr channel, but neither that channel nor the main Asmongold account appears to have been affected as of yet.

This kinda shit is exactly why it freaks me out whenever a publisher cozies up to OTK and Asmongold specifically. This has to be a red line. https://t.co/4Vi86mOqDe — Miller Ross (@mmmmmmmmiller) October 14, 2024

Currently, Asmongold is debating fellow streamer Hasan Piker about the comments yesterday and Palestine in general.

