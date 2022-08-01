Asmongold is a name that has become synonymous with Twitch and MMOs, especially the World of Warcraft series, which was his main beat even before he started streaming in 2014.

Growing up, he endeavored to get a business degree and even considered attending law school. However, that changed on a fateful day in 2006 after a friend introduced him to WoW.

He was 16 years old at the time and had no shortage of free time, so he started playing it religiously. By the time he convinced his mother to buy him The Burning Crusade in 2007, he was already hooked.

“I didn’t know what to expect,” he said while reflecting on the first time he played it. “All I knew was that I was going to play all night and all day, as much as I could, as much as possible.”

Screengrab via Asmongold on Twitch and image via Blizzard Entertainment | Remix by Alex Tsiaoussidis

In 2009, he became so passionate about the game he started channeling it into making YouTube videos about it. His first video was a five-minute clip of him soloing a boss, Hakkar the Soulflayer. For a while, most videos served as guides for less experienced players. He felt high-quality guides were few and far between at the time and wanted to fill that niche with his own content.

In time, he developed a reputation for being one of the community’s most skilled and knowledgeable players, and his viewership grew. So, he pivoted into streaming in 2014, and the rest is history.

Today, he’s still a profound source of information about the game, mainly in the form of hot takes. However, he plays other MMOs too and spends a lot of time chatting and interacting with fans.

Asmongold, at a glance

Real Name: Zack Hoyt

Zack Hoyt Age: 32

32 Birthday: 1990 (date unknown)

1990 (date unknown) Nationality: American

American Partner: None

None Awards: The Streamer Awards: Best MMORPG Streamer 2022

Org: One True King (founder)

What games does Asmongold play?

To no surprise, Asmongold’s most-streamed game is WoW. According to TwitchTracker, He has streamed it for 6,365 hours, which amounts to 79.8 percent of his total stream time.

The next closest is Lost Ark on 246 hours and 3.1 percent total stream time, Final Fantasy XIV Online on 172 hours and 2.2 percent total stream time, and Elden Ring on 80 hours and one percent stream time.

It’s important to note that he’s spent 682 hours and 8.6 percent of total stream time Just Chatting, which is something he plans to do more often moving forward.

Image by Square Enix and Screengrab via Asmongold on Twitch

What is Asmongold’s streaming setup?

(This information is from 2020 and may be outdated).

Peripherals:

Mouse: SteelSeries Rival 700

SteelSeries Rival 700 Keyboard: Logitech G910

Logitech G910 Headset: Sennheiser Game One

Gaming PC:

GPU: EVGA 1080 Ti

EVGA 1080 Ti CPU: Intel Core i7- 8700K

Intel Core i7- 8700K RAM : HyperX Kingston Technology Impact 32GB

: HyperX Kingston Technology Impact 32GB MOBO: MSI Enthusiast Z370 M5

MSI Enthusiast Z370 M5 Case: Thermaltake Suppressor F31

How much does Asmongold make?

Based on leaked data in Oct. 2021, Asmongold made $2,551,618 between Aug. 2019 and Oct. 2021 from his Twitch streams alone – the 14th highest of any streamer on the platform.

However, he likely makes a lot more from other sources, including merchandise, sponsorship deals, YouTube channels, etc.

Image via Blizzard and screengrab via Asmongold on Twitch

Where is Asmongold from?

Asmongold was born and raised in Austin, Texas, and still lives there.

Why is Asmongold so popular on Twitch?

Between 2014 and 2018, Asmongold’s popularity was deeply intertwined with the WoW community. People were entranced by the sheer depth of his passion, knowledge, skill, and ability to make raids entertaining.

However, he’s found mainstream success since then. Today, he’s popular in other MMO communities and has become a popular source of hot takes on games and various issues, such as pay-to-win microtransactions.

His candid, no-nonsense, and outspoken personality is a breath of fresh air to tens of thousands of viewers who respect that about him, and he’s vowed to keep being that way, even if it turns others away.

Asmongold’s most popular Twitch clip

Asmongold’s most popular clip on Twitch is the time he tricked his viewers into thinking it was an ordinary stream, only to knock down a backboard behind him to expose a wrestling ring in which he and other OTK members proceeded to fight in.

So what’s next for Asmongold?

Asmongold’s content will always revolve around WoW and MMOs to some degree. He’s already expressed the desire to play the next WoW expansion, Dragonflight, finish FFXIV’s main quest line, and more.

However, as mentioned earlier, he no longer wants games to be the main focus of his streams. He feels like his ability to play them is deteriorating with age, and he has too many other responsibilities to tend to.

So, we’ll likely see more Just Chatting streams moving forward.

Follow Asmongold on: Twitch | YouTube | Twitter