Asmongold is a name that has become synonymous with Twitch and MMOs, especially the World of Warcraft series, which was his main beat even before he started streaming in 2014.
Growing up, he endeavored to get a business degree and even considered attending law school. However, that changed on a fateful day in 2006 after a friend introduced him to WoW.
He was 16 years old at the time and had no shortage of free time, so he started playing it religiously. By the time he convinced his mother to buy him The Burning Crusade in 2007, he was already hooked.
“I didn’t know what to expect,” he said while reflecting on the first time he played it. “All I knew was that I was going to play all night and all day, as much as I could, as much as possible.”
In 2009, he became so passionate about the game he started channeling it into making YouTube videos about it. His first video was a five-minute clip of him soloing a boss, Hakkar the Soulflayer. For a while, most videos served as guides for less experienced players. He felt high-quality guides were few and far between at the time and wanted to fill that niche with his own content.
In time, he developed a reputation for being one of the community’s most skilled and knowledgeable players, and his viewership grew. So, he pivoted into streaming in 2014, and the rest is history.
Today, he’s still a profound source of information about the game, mainly in the form of hot takes. However, he plays other MMOs too and spends a lot of time chatting and interacting with fans.
Asmongold, at a glance
- Real Name: Zack Hoyt
- Age: 32
- Birthday: 1990 (date unknown)
- Nationality: American
- Partner: None
- Awards:
- The Streamer Awards: Best MMORPG Streamer 2022
- Org: One True King (founder)
What games does Asmongold play?
To no surprise, Asmongold’s most-streamed game is WoW. According to TwitchTracker, He has streamed it for 6,365 hours, which amounts to 79.8 percent of his total stream time.
The next closest is Lost Ark on 246 hours and 3.1 percent total stream time, Final Fantasy XIV Online on 172 hours and 2.2 percent total stream time, and Elden Ring on 80 hours and one percent stream time.
It’s important to note that he’s spent 682 hours and 8.6 percent of total stream time Just Chatting, which is something he plans to do more often moving forward.
What is Asmongold’s streaming setup?
(This information is from 2020 and may be outdated).
Peripherals:
- Mouse: SteelSeries Rival 700
- Keyboard: Logitech G910
- Headset: Sennheiser Game One
Gaming PC:
- GPU: EVGA 1080 Ti
- CPU: Intel Core i7- 8700K
- RAM: HyperX Kingston Technology Impact 32GB
- MOBO: MSI Enthusiast Z370 M5
- Case: Thermaltake Suppressor F31
How much does Asmongold make?
Based on leaked data in Oct. 2021, Asmongold made $2,551,618 between Aug. 2019 and Oct. 2021 from his Twitch streams alone – the 14th highest of any streamer on the platform.
However, he likely makes a lot more from other sources, including merchandise, sponsorship deals, YouTube channels, etc.
Where is Asmongold from?
Asmongold was born and raised in Austin, Texas, and still lives there.
Why is Asmongold so popular on Twitch?
Between 2014 and 2018, Asmongold’s popularity was deeply intertwined with the WoW community. People were entranced by the sheer depth of his passion, knowledge, skill, and ability to make raids entertaining.
However, he’s found mainstream success since then. Today, he’s popular in other MMO communities and has become a popular source of hot takes on games and various issues, such as pay-to-win microtransactions.
His candid, no-nonsense, and outspoken personality is a breath of fresh air to tens of thousands of viewers who respect that about him, and he’s vowed to keep being that way, even if it turns others away.
Asmongold’s most popular Twitch clip
Asmongold’s most popular clip on Twitch is the time he tricked his viewers into thinking it was an ordinary stream, only to knock down a backboard behind him to expose a wrestling ring in which he and other OTK members proceeded to fight in.
So what’s next for Asmongold?
Asmongold’s content will always revolve around WoW and MMOs to some degree. He’s already expressed the desire to play the next WoW expansion, Dragonflight, finish FFXIV’s main quest line, and more.
However, as mentioned earlier, he no longer wants games to be the main focus of his streams. He feels like his ability to play them is deteriorating with age, and he has too many other responsibilities to tend to.
So, we’ll likely see more Just Chatting streams moving forward.