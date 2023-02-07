How much money has Hasan raised to help people affected by earthquakes in Turkey and Syria?

On Feb. 6, 2023, there was a magnitude 7.5 earthquake that wrought devastation across Turkey, Syria, and the surrounding areas. Almost immediately after it happened, social media filled with videos of the destruction and survivors. Some, like Turkish-American streamer Hasan Piker, have been trying to do what they can to help.

Hasan clearly feels close to this tragedy, immediately tweeting to ask in Turkish what resources were available to donate through. Here’s all the information you need to know about how much money Hasan has raised to help those affected by the Turkey-Syria earthquakes.

How much has Hasan raised for Turkey-Syria earthquake relief?

According to the website dedicated to the donation effort, there has been over $700,000 raised for Turkish charities like CARE Turkey, CARE Syria, AKUT, & Ahbap. There is a feed below the total where those donating can leave short messages alongside it. Most of the donations seem to be made up of smaller amounts from between $25 to $100 adding up to the larger total.

It’s unclear if this includes the money that Hasan personally chose to donate, which would put it near or over the million-dollar mark. Either way is a huge accomplishment for a crowd-funding effort, with players likely eager to share after seeing the horrific images coming out of the affected countries the past few days.

As more information comes out about the tragedy, it’s likely that this amount will continue to grow. Many are looking for a way to give to those in need and this makes for a good outlet to help those through charities that are based in Turkey and Syria.

Hasan was originally born in the United States before moving back to Turkey, where he grew up until the age of 18. Having spent his formative years in the country, it’s very likely that the streamer knows many personally affected by this disaster.