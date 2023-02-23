Latest Pokémon News: Players threaten to boycott Go over Remote Raid Pass changes, more TCG cards unveiled

Enough is enough, according to some players.

After learning Niantic may be adding daily limits to Remote Raid Passes in Pokémon Go, some players are threatening to delete the app and quit playing to make a statement.

In other news, a massive list of cards from the upcoming Pokémon TCG Scarlet and Violet set, which is set to release in March, has surfaced online, courtesy of PokéBeach. More are expected to come, too.

Back on the Go front, players also directed their frustration at Niantic to another grievance—the decision to make tickets for the Masterwork Research: Wish Granted task non-giftable. And to make matters worse, Niantic has confirmed the Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn won’t have shiny boosts for all Pokémon—only some.

Go players vow to quit the game if Remote Raid Pass limit becomes official

On Feb. 20, Niantic pushed a Pokémon Go update that accidentally revealed a potential upcoming change to Remote Raid Passes. Their description in the item menu had an extra sentence pointing towards a daily limit.

It was removed shortly after, but fans weren’t thrilled about what it could mean for them down the road. In fact, they’re so agitated by it, they’re threatening to boycott the game if it becomes official.

One player started a thread on the Pokémon Go subreddit titled ‘Pitchforks are out. Make your move, Niantic.’ It also included a meme implying they’d delete the app.

The thread became an instant hit and drew dozens of comments from others who all vented their frustration. Some were on board with the idea, while others were skeptical, saying they’ll only believe in the movement if enough players band together to decrease the player count, and in turn, impact the revenue generated from the app.

Pokémon TCG Scarlet and Violet set cards surface online

In addition to the Pokémon TCG Scarlet and Violet pre-release promo cards they revealed yesterday, PokéBeach has scooped up images of some of the actual Scarlet and Violet set cards too. Fans already saw a sneak peek of Lechonk earlier in the week, but now they’re able to see more cards including the starters, as well as Miraidon, Koraidon, Gardevoir, Tandemaus, and more.

The most thrilling card at this stage, however, seems to be Iron Treads ex. It marks the first time a Paradox Pokémon card has been revealed, and as fans expected, it looks great.

Bizarre Jirachi Masterwork Research ticket decision baffles Go players

While the pitchforks are out over the potential Remote Raid Pass limit changes, Go players also expressed their frustration over Niantic’s decision to make tickets for the Masterwork Research: Wish Granted task, which includes a guaranteed encounter with a Shiny Jirachi, non-giftable.

In their view, it was a lose-lose situation for players and Niantic alike. For players, it meant they couldn’t buy tickets for friends and family members, particularly children who cannot purchase tickets themselves, and for Niantic, it meant they’d miss out on potential revenue.

Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn won’t have shiny boosts for all Pokémon

The Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn kicks off this weekend, allowing players to catch every Pokémon from the region to help them in their quest to complete the Pokédex. But unlike the Johto and Kanto events, the Hoenn one won’t increase the odds of finding Shiny Pokémon—at least, not for all of them.

Instead, Niantic confirmed it will only apply to select Pokémon, none of which have been named yet. The reason why, they told Dot Esports, is that they want the experience of encountering a shiny to be a surprise.

It’s unclear why they’ve decided to make that change this time around, but it’s certainly not one Pokémon Go players will be too happy about.