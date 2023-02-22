Lechonk Stampedes into Pokémon Scarlet and Violet English TCG set

The first Pokémon Scarlet and Violet English cards are nearly here and expected to hit western markets on March 31, 2023, months after Japanese fans have had their hands on them.

With the set nearly here, The Pokémon Company has been kind enough to share an exclusive first look at one of the hundreds of cards available in the new set with Dot Esports. And lucky for us, we got a first look at the English version of everyone’s favorite new pig Pokémon—Lechonk.

Image via The Pokémon Company

Lechonk is set to have two moves, a standard Stampede attack that can hit for a decent 20 damage while having an impressive secondary move known as “Repelling Odor” which could cause potential problems.

Repelling Odot allows you to switch your opponent’s Active Pokémon with one from the bench, and even though your opponent gets to choose which Pokémon that is, it could be crucial to getting rid of a Pokémon you just don’t want to face quite yet and could potentially be strategically viable even in the competitive scene.

Lechonk is one of many cards that’ll be revealed over the coming weeks as we get to look at the first English translations of the upcoming TCG set. Those looking to purchase a pack of cards, should they be able to get there hands on them, in the future, will definitely be on the look out for Lechonk and other powerful Pokémon.