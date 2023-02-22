Pokémon TCG Scarlet and Violet pre-release promos have been revealed

Another batch of exciting new Pokémon TCG Scarlet and Violet cards has surfaced thanks to hard work from the PokéBeach team. This time, they’ve revealed pictures of four pre-release promos—Revavroom, Hawlucha, Pawmot, and Quaquaval. They’re all alternate art reprints from Scarlet ex, Violet ex, and the ex Starter Sets.

Revavroom has 140 HP, the Rumbling Energy ability, which allows the player to discard one Energy card in exchange for drawing as many cards as they can until they reach six, and the Knock Away move, which deals 90 damage and an additional 90 if a coin flip lands on heads.

Hawlucha has 70 HP, the Flying Entry ability, allowing a player to place one damage token on two of their opponent’s benched Pokémon when playing Hawlucha from their hand to their bench, and Wing Attack, which deals 70 damage.

Pawmot has 130 HP, the Electrogenesis ability, which lets players search their deck for a Basic Energy card to attach to Pawmot, and the Electro Paws move, which deals a whopping 230 damage but forces the player to discard all Energy from Pawmot.

And finally, Quaquaval, the only starter in the mix, has 170 HP, the Energy Carnival ability that players can use to attach a Basic Energy card to a Pokémon once per turn, and Hydro Kick, which deals 140 damage.

These pre-release promo cards will be available in the Scarlet and Violet Build and Battle Box and the Build and Battle Stadium during the pre-release event beginning on Mar. 18. The official releases will happen two weeks later on Mar. 31.