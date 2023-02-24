Can you catch additional Pikachu in the Unrivaled Tera Raid event in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

The Pikachu Unrivaled Tera Raid event is now live in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and players are already searching the world of Paldea to find and catch their Pikachu before the event goes away forever.

Unlike other events such as the Charizard and Greninja which are slated to come back around at some point, the Pikachu Unrivaled Tera Raid event isn’t coming back once it’s over, so players have to get their Raids in before it goes away.

Can you catch more than one Pikachu in the Unrivaled Tera Raid event in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Players can only catch one Pikachu per Unrivaled Tera Raid event in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. The Raids will be around from Feb. 24 to Feb. 27 and the only way to get the Tera Raid event Pikachu is by catching it within that timeframe. Once the event is over, players will never again have a chance to catch one.

They will, however, have the chance to catch other Pikachus. There are multiple places players can catch the little yellow mouse, including East Province Area One, South Province Area Two, South Province Area Four, and West Province Area Three. Players can also grab it in two and three-star Tera Raids.

Additionally, trainers could catch a Pichu and evolve it.

Although players can typically only catch one of the Tera Raid event Pokémon when they come around, this one won’t be returning. So when trainers catch their Tera Raid Pikachu, it will be the only one they’ll ever be able to catch.