When is the Unrivaled Pikachu Tera Raid Event in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is going back to its roots with an event featuring one of its most iconic characters from the franchise with the upcoming Unrivaled Pikachu Tera Raids.

Unlike the Greninja Tera Raid Battle event and the Charizard and Cinderace Tera Raids, this event will not be repeating. The Unrivaled Pikachu Tera Raids are only for a limited time in celebration of Pokémon Day, which takes place on Feb. 27.

Those looking to get in on the battles will only be able to for a short amount of time. Players have mere days to complete the Raids, and if they miss it, the event isn’t coming back around.

When does the Unrivaled Pikachu Tera Raid Battle event start and end?

The Pikachu Tera Raid Battles will appear in the game from Feb. 24 to Feb. 27. The only way to get the Unrivaled Pikachu will be through this event, and it is not like other Tera Raid Battles where the opportunity to get it will come back around, so players should prioritize these Raids if they want to get the Pokémon.

Players will be able to find it in Black Tera Raid Crystals against a seven-star Raid Boss. Players will want to bring some of their strongest Pokémon with them since battles of these types are not easy. The Raids will be marked on the map by a black marker with a drop of water in it. The Pikachu Raid Boss is a water type and will come with a Mightiest Mark for defeating it.