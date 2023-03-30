Pokémon Go players are quitting en masse after huge Remote Raid reductions

Ever since Niantic accidentally revealed plans to limit how many Remote Raid Passes Pokémon Go players can use on any given day—a change nobody wanted—the community has braced themselves for impact.

Now, more than a month after the slip-up, doomsday has finally arrived. Players can only take part in a maximum of five Remote Raids per day. And to make matters worse, Niantic also increased the price. A single pass now costs 195 PokéCoins and a three-pack costs 525 PokéCoins, which works out to be double their previous price.

As expected, the community’s reaction to the changes hasn’t been great. There’s been a lot of anger and disappointment. Rather than just taking the hit, however, players are doing something about it.

“And that’s the straw that broke the camel’s back,” said one player, who started a thread. “With this news, I am officially quitting Pokémon Go and won’t be returning unless this is reverted. Thanks for five years of fun and two years of stress, but this is the end of my Go journey. Goodbye Pokémon Go.”

Hundreds rallied behind them, some of whom declared their intentions to quit as well. What’s more, it wasn’t the only thread. Others popped up, with more hanging up the boots.

Screengrab via Niantic

But while a lot of Pokémon Go players are committed to quitting once and for all, there are some who are protesting the changes in a different way: abstaining from purchasing anything in the item store for at least a week.

It seems like the community’s frustration has reached boiling point. It’s been a long time coming given their reactions to other things, like the return of Elite Raids, bad item shop deals, and more.

It’ll be interesting to see how Niantic responds, if at all, considering how prevalent it seems to be. If the devs don’t play their cards right, more players may jump ship.