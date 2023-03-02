Latest Pokémon News: Players fear for Go’s future after Season 10 changes, mindblowing DLC teasers found in Scarlet and Violet

Rather than being excited about the future of Pokémon Go after the massive Season 10 reveal, the opposite has happened—they’ve brushed it off as underwhelming, and coupled with Niantic’s latest advertising campaign for the game, they’re starting to lose faith in its direction.

In other news, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players have discovered a bunch of hidden easter eggs in the Generation IX titles alluding to the Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC even before it was announced.

And on a final note, leaks hinting at a new type of special Tera form in Scarlet and Violet, as well as the possibility of a new Nintendo Switch model, have surfaced.

Pokémon Go players aren’t hopeful about Season 10 and beyond

Pokémon Go: Rising Heroes, which marks the tenth season of content, has drawn mixed opinions—particularly because it’s bringing back Elite Raids, much to players’ dismay. But the disappointment doesn’t end there. The fandom summarized its feelings in one word: underwhelming, pointing toward an overall lack of compelling content.

To add to their unease, Niantic launched a new marketing campaign for in-game bundles. Players fear it could start a negative trend in which the company will use social media to promote these in-game bundles, which has never been done before today, instead of listening to community feedback and addressing issues like the debacle that happened with the Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn in Las Vegas, or the concerns over the adding a limit to Remote Raids.

They made sure Niantic was aware of their concerns by responding en masse and urging them to listen.

Scarlet and Violet players find hidden DLC teasers

The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC was announced on Feb. 27, but now that it’s out, players have discovered that Nintendo and Game Freak dropped hints alluding to it in the game.

What they’ve found are posters with drawings of Okidogi, Munkidori, and Fezandipiti, who are said to be the three Pokémon with ties to Kitakami, the location of the school trip in The Teal Mask expansion.

The poster has been in-game since launch, but since the drawings look obscure, it was only after the announcement that players were able to draw what is an obvious connection.

Leak hints at new Scarlet and Violet Tera forms and Switch model

A person claiming to be a programmer that works on Pokémon titles who nailed almost every aspect about the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC reveal added more information to expand on the initial leak and hinted a new Switch model could launch sometime soon.

In their follow-up post, they said Terastallization could allow some Pokémon to be able to do more than alter what type they are. They referred to it as an entirely new mechanic but didn’t provide any extra details.

They also explained that the “new Nintendo Switch model” mentioned in their initial post could release alongside the second Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC, Part 2: The Indigo Disk, in early 2024.

As always, these leaks should be taken with a grain of salt.

But since the leaker was on the ball with all the details about the DLC in the first post, there’s a bit of excitement brewing within the community.