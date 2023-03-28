Latest Pokémon News: Players simmer over more bad item shop box bundles as new Go ‘mon arrives

Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. Fool me thrice, we have a problem—at least, that’s the case for Pokémon Go players who are losing their marbles over the item box bundle deals again after yet another batch of bad deals.

It’s not all doom and gloom, however, since there’s a bit of hype brewing after Niantic teased the next Pokémon debut on social media, and fans more or less figured out it’s Cutiefly.

And on a final note, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players couldn’t help but laugh after realizing how bizarre Iron Jugulis’ PokéDex entry is, with strong hints it’s the offspring of Hydreigon and a robot.

It’s been one bad deal after another, lately

Pokémon Go players are at their wit’s end with Niantic’s terrible item box bundle deals. First, they backflipped on an actual good one by removing it from the store. Then, they added a bunch of lackluster ones, and now, to round it off, continued that trend with another lot.

For one frustrated player, the deals were a Hatch Box with one Incense, two Super Incubators, and three Egg Incubators for 500 PokéCoins, an Explorer Box with two Egg Incubators, five Incense, 13 Super Incubators, and 30 Ultra Balls for 1480 PokéCoins, and a Great Box with five Fast TMs and five Charged TMs for 1100 PokéCoins.

The consensus among others was that these deals ‘sucked,’ although some claimed to have even worse ones, pointing out that there’s been a worrying trend in their quality in general.

Some even theorycrafted the idea that the deals could be based on a new experimental AI-generated feature given how illogical the decision-making seems to be.

Pokémon Go’s next debut appears to be Cutiefly

Niantic dropped a teaser on the Pokémon Go Korea Twitter account hinting another debut is coming soon, and even partially revealed what it is, at least, according to investigative fans.

In addition to having a caption saying “first appearance with a very small body but a big presence,” the post also included an image showing daisies and traces of what appeared to be a Pokémon’s body.

The features it had looked remarkably similar to Cutiefly, the Bug and Fairy-type Pokémon introduced in Pokémon Sun and Moon. Cluey players were quick to point that out, and they’re thrilled about it.

Hydreigon and a robot were sitting in a tree…

According to the Pokédex in Scarlet and Violet, Iron Jugulis “resembles a certain Pokémon introduced in a paranormal magazine, described as the offspring of a Hydreigon that fell in love with a robot.”

Players have only just realized what that really means, and they’re going nuts. “Hydreigon’s a robosexual. Keep up, man,” said one player. “You got a problem with robosexuals, buddy?” added another.

Others approached it with a more austere perspective, with some saying it’s no different to breeding with a Steel-type Pokémon, and that it’s not meant to make sense because it’s a Paradox Pokémon.