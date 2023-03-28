Niantic is hyping up Pokémon Go’s next debut but players have already cracked the case

Pokémon Go debuts are always an exciting time for players. There’s nothing better than seeing the already impressive list of Pokémon available in the popular mobile title expand even more, especially as more generations arrive. It hasn’t stopped growing since its release and it keeps people coming back after all these years.

It’s been two months since leaks suggested yet another wave of exciting debuts was coming soon, and earlier today, Niantic dropped a teaser hinting which debut is coming next.

The Pokémon Go Korea Twitter account shared an image showing a field of daisies, along with a hand holding a phone zooming in on a daisy and showing the back half of what appears to be a Pokémon’s body. It also included a caption saying: first appearance with a very small body but a big presence!

Players were quick to point out the obvious—it very clearly looks like the back, butt, and legs of Cutiefly, the adorable Bug and Fairy Pokémon introduced in Pokémon Sun and Moon.

Twitter users weren’t the only ones who cracked the case either. Many others in the community agreed too, and they seem particularly excited to see its evolved form, Ribombee, debut too. There’s also speculation a bug-themed event will happen alongside their debuts—one that could be headlined by Mega Heracross or even Mega Pinsir, fans say.

Niantic does run the Bug Out! Event almost every year, except it typically happens in the second half. Following their Pokémon Go teaser, however, it seems like Cutiefly and Ribombee’s debut could happen sooner.

Either way, it seems all but confirmed at this point, and the best part is, if the leaks are right about other things, there will be plenty of other debuts to follow too.