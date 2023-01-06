Volcanion, other unreleased Pokémon discovered in Pokémon Go datamine

It seems like Niantic isn’t trying to hide some upcoming pieces of content for Pokémon Go, with dataminers picking apart one of the game’s newest update and discovering a Mythical Pokémon that hasn’t even been teased yet.

Along with some updated models for Mega Salamence, which is set to join the game as part of the upcoming Twinkling Fantasy event, two new Pokémon were also discovered. The first is Volcanion, a Mythical Pokémon that was introduced in Pokémon X and Y.

The first Fire/Water-type combo has not even been mentioned in Pokémon Go yet, and there is currently no known timeline for it making its debut.

With each new Mythical Pokémon, Niantic tends to tie it to specific events or entire seasons of content. Volcanion doesn’t really have enough depth to be featured as the focal point of a full season, but that might not stop the developers from finding a way to expand on what is there—something that the team is known to do.

Related: Making Pokémon real: Niantic reveals how Pokémon Go turned Ultra Beasts into an alien invasion

This model being pushed live in the backend of the game is a sign that it will likely be added sooner than fans may have been expecting, but we will have to wait for more details on a future season of content. Who knows, maybe this Mythical Wishes theme will keep trucking into new events and seasons while Niantic tries to add more Mythical Pokémon to the game.

Cutiefly and Ribombee were the other Pokémon pulled from this backend update. The Alolan Bug/Fairy-type evolutionary line is next on the chopping block for Gen VI’s Pokédex to make the leap over to Pokémon Go. It was only a matter of time since Crabrawler was added during the holiday season, so you can expect these little powerhouses to flutter on by sometime in the near future.