Pokémon Go player theory suggests Niantic plotted out entire Remote Raid Pass backlash

Tensions in the Pokémon Go community have been high ever since Niantic accidentally revealed plans to add a daily limit to Remote Raid Passes, and it reached boiling point when it finally went live on March 30.

Players have been quitting en masse, vowing never to return. Others who are still attached, however, have resorted to boycotting the item shop instead. But while that may be the case, the fervent discussion about the matter has been raging on, and now players have come up with their most interesting theory yet—Niantic was prepared for the backlash before making things official and planned their unveiling accordingly.

According to this theory, the leaks suggesting the price would increase to 150 Pokécoins were accurate, so Niantic raised it to 195 Pokécoins in their announcement so they could lower it afterward to “appear more understanding to the community.”

It seems like a lot of Pokémon Go players support this theory yoo. Hundreds left comments explaining why too, claiming it’s something they’ve seen other companies do before, pointing to a long list of retail stores.

In their eyes, it’s totally plausible, and unless the price is lowered to something they deem fair, they won’t return and are encouraging others to do the same if they feel the same way.

“There is literally no reason to play this game anymore,” said one player. “The fun has been sucked out by crap mechanics and scummy practices. Just play any other Pokémon game and you’ll get way more enjoyment.”

“You’re all free to do whatever makes you happy, but you should really think about how Niantic is pulling some really shady shit here,” said another. “Give them an inch now and they’ll take a mile later. Personally, I don’t think you should throw away your hard-earned money.”

Niantic has really rustled some feathers this time, and if they don’t do something about it, they could lose even more Pokémon Go players soon.