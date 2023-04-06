Latest Pokémon News: Furious Go fans ramp up #HearUsNiantic plans as competitive-ready Palafin debuts

Niantic couldn’t escape the wrath of scorned Pokémon Go fans drowning out their latest event announcement by spamming #HearUsNiantic in support of the Remote Raid Pass boycott. And, on a similar note, other fans are confused about when Niantic is planning to deliver on their promise to re-run the Regidrago Elite Raid event that was tainted by connectivity issues.

In other news, a competitive-ready Palafin based on the one a decored VCG pro has been using in the latest season will be available in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet via Mystery Gift this weekend.

Image via Game Freak

New Go event announcement drowned out by boycotting fans

Rather than addressing the swirling pit of anger in the Pokémon Go community aimed at the Remote Raid Pass changes, which are being implemented in a matter of hours, Niantic went ahead and announced a new event—A Mystic Hero—that focuses on Team Mystic leader Blanche.

In response, furious players in the midst of an ongoing boycott over the changes drowned out the announcement with messages containing #HearUsNiantic to show their support for the movement.

It’s probably not the reaction Niantic hoped for, but it’s the one they should have expected based on the depth and breadth of the outrage, and once the changes go live, all hell will likely break loose.

What happened to the promised Regidrago re-run event?

Regidrago and Regieleki were the stars of the show of this Pokémon Go season. The plan was that the Legendary Pokémon would appear in Elite Raids, starting with Regidrago on March 11 followed by Regieleki a month later on April 9. The problem, however, was that the Regidrago one was marred by all sorts of issues. Some players kept getting kicked out of raids, while others kept crashing when trying to catch it.

After realizing how many players had been affected by these issues, Niantic promised to make up for it by running the event again.

But now that the Regieleki Elite Raid is on the verge of kicking off, players are wondering what Niantic is planning to deliver on that promise. Some are convinced it might not happen at all.

Souped-up Palafin is coming to Scarlet and Violet soon

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players will be able to get their hands on the powerful Palafin used by VCG pro Gavin Michaels in the Oceania International Championships this weekend.

It will be available via a Mystery Code that will be released during the Europe International Championships, and it will be completely competitive-ready right out of the gate, with a Water Tera Type, a strong moveset consisting of Jet Punch, Wave Crash, Haze and Protect, and the Mystic Water held Item.