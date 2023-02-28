Regieleki and Regidrago finally arrive in a superpowered new Pokémon Go season

Pokémon Day has come and gone, and now Niantic is ready to showcase the next season of Pokémon Go—Season 10: Rising Heroes. The superhero theme might seem a bit strange at first but all of the content is going to be colorful, with plenty of new events and the introduction of Pokémon like Regieleki and Regidrago.

The season itself will pick up where Season Nine: Mythical Wishes is about to leave off, running from March 1 to June 1. This will be the content that takes fans into the Summer months and will likely set up whatever Pokémon Go Fest 2023 will be this year.

Some of the featured content like Roaming Form Gimmighoul finally being added to the game as part of Pokémon Go’s Scarlet and Violet crossover is already live. Meanwhile, the return of Elite Raids—fingers crossed they aren’t broken this time—, new ticketed Timed Research based on Professor Willow’s outfit, and more will be coming very soon.

Pokémon Go full Season 10: Rising Heroes event and content schedule

Just like with most new seasons of content, Niantic will share more information on Season 10: Rising Heroes in the coming weeks.

Related: How to catch Gimmighoul in Pokémon Go

For now, we mostly have to rely on the theme overview and a look at what content is set to drop in March—though we do also have a full list of dates for the next several months of Community Day events.

Pokémon Go Season 10: Rising Heroes: full March event schedule

Image via Niantic

Catch Mastery (new) March 5

Festival of Colors March 8 to 14

Regieleki and Regidrago will be available in Elite Raids Regieleki will be added on March 11 Regidrago will drop on April 9

Community Day March 18

An Everyday Hero + Team Go Rocket Takeover (new) March 21 to 28



Dot Esports is updating this article with more details about Pokémon Go Season 10: Rising Heroes as information becomes available.