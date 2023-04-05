Pokémon Go’s newest event does little to smooth over boycott attempts

The newest Pokémon Go event, A Mystic Hero, is coming soon, and players aren’t really having it after a call to boycott it has erupted over the latest changes to the popular alternate reality game. In fact, the reaction to the event has only garnered more attention to the complaints.

In response to the announcement on Twitter, almost all of the replies to it are marked with #HearUsNiantic, which also comes with a photo of a list of things they’d like to see from the company after they’ve made numerous changes to the game that have taken away some of players’ favorite features.

The new event takes place from April 13 to April 17 and focuses on the leader of Team Mystic, Blanche. There will be a Special Research called A Mystic Hero that will lead to a Lapras that is wearing a Blanche-themed accessory. Players can even catch it Shiny if they’re lucky. In addition, there are bonuses such as double XP for evolving Pokémon, two guaranteed Candy XL for evolving Pokémon, and three-hour-long Lure Modules.

There will also be some new Field Research tasks that focus on catching and evolving Pokémon which reward Stardust and Evolution items, and there is a Timed Research that will reward a Magnetic Lure.

None of these bonuses are enough to quell the anger that fans are feeling from recent changes such as reverting back to three-hour Community days and the recent restrictions placed on Remote Raid Passes. With the way things have been going in the community, it seems no amount of Shinies can ever extinguish the anguish players are feeling after recent changes to the game.