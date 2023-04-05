Pokémon is giving away two competitive powerhouses during an upcoming major tournament

During big events, The Pokémon Company likes to run special gift campaigns to try and entice more fans to tune into broadcasts. For the 2023 Europe International Championships (EUIC), this promotion will take the form of two giveaways, each with some competitive ties to the current meta in their respective games.

During the EUIC, TPC will release two passwords that will give players access to rewards in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet or Pokémon TCG Live, respectively.

In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, players can get a Mystery Gift code and receive a special Palafin that takes inspiration from one used by VGC Regional Champion Gavin Michaels. It will be instantly ready for competitive usage, and here is the full build shared by TPC.

Image via Game Freak

Poké Ball: Cherish Ball

Gender: Female

Level: 50

Original Trainer: Gavin

Nature: Adamant

Ability: Zero to Hero

Tera Type: Water

Held Item: Mystic Water

Moves: Jet Punch Wave Crash Haze Protect



As for TCG fans, they will actually get a more recent reward in the form of a code to claim a digital version of Miraidon ex from the newest Scarlet and Violet TCG set.

Players will only get one copy of the card, but it has shown strong potential in the TCG meta already and also features its Special Illustrator Rare artwork—which is one of the most sought-after cards in the entire set. The code will be redeemable until 1am CT on April 24.

Image via The Pokémon Company

This also isn’t a giveaway that works like Twitch or YouTube drops. Once the password goes live, anyone eligible to use it can enter it in their games and get the rewards, even if they didn’t watch the event at all. You just need to keep an eye out for when the codes are shared on stream.