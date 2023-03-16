All Pokémon Scarlet and Violet TCG money cards

The first batch of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet TCG cards are almost here, and ahead of their arrival on March 31 fans are looking to the market in preparation.

Scarlet and Violet’s first TCG set will bring over many of the cards that first debuted in January’s Scarlet and Violet OCG set in Japan. Thanks to this, we can use these as a gauge of what fans should expect to be the chase cards for this set.

Some cards are drawing more interest than others due to their rarity, art, usefulness in the meta, or all three. This is reflected in their prices. While prices will differ when we finally get a look at the English TCG set, many of the most valuable cards will remain consistent across continents.

Let’s take a look at some of the most valuable cards in the latest generation. They come in all shapes, sizes, and rarity levels.

Best pulls in Pokémon TCG Scarlet and Violet

Koraidon ex Special Art Rare

Screengrab via eBay

It’s no surprise one of the Legendary Pokémon from the new generation, Koraidon, is already worth a lot. It’s not the most expensive by any means, but the ex version is selling for around $140 already, and that could increase in time.

The reason it’s already considered an asset is that, unlike some of the other valuable cards on the shortlist, it’s actually quite strong in battle in addition to being rare and having incredible art, so it ticks all the boxes.

Penny ex Special Art Rare

Screengrab via eBay

The Penny ex Special Art Rare has been taking the market by storm. It’s already worth $200 despite being a card that, like most Trainer Cards, is more of a utility card in battle rather than something that can turn the tide.

That being said, the calming aesthetic and vibe of the artwork, coupled with its rarity, are the most alluring factors, and the reason why its value has already climbed to what it is. Plus, Penny is a fan favorite.

Miriam ex Special Art Rare

Screengrab via eBay

This Miriam card is one of the most in-demand Scarlet and Violet cards in the batch so far. Not only is it a Special Art Rare, which tends to fare well on the market, but it also has a particularly pleasing aesthetic.

It’s currently selling for prices around $290, according to recent auctions on eBay. Fans should expect its TCG counterpart to see similar levels of popularity.

The design was done by Akira Komayama, who has done the artwork on more than 200 cards to date, and it’s easy to see why The Pokémon Company keeps on inviting him back. This card looks phenomenal.

Miriam ex Secret Rare

Screengrab via eBay

Since the Special Art version of Miriam is already worth a lot, it makes sense for the Secret Art Holo version to be up there too. It’s valued around the same at $280 to $300, even though the design is a bit simpler.

As usual, trainer cards prove to be favorites in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet so you’ll want to look out for them when you’re opening Scarlet and Violet packs.

Miraidon ex Special Art Rare

Screengrab via eBay

Interestingly, the most valuable card is actually the Special Art Rare version of Miraidon ex. It’s valued at a whopping $324—more than twice as much as Koraidon ex—presumably due to the appeal of the artwork.

Being a Paradox Pokémon from the future, it has more of a Cyberpunk-esque vibe than Koraidon, which is more primitive. Since the moves and abilities are similar, it seems like that is the biggest difference.

While it might be a little early to say for sure, it looks like this version of Koraidon will be the chase card in Scarlet and Violet, however, things will be made clear when the set launches in the west on Friday, March 31.